    UP Budget 2023: Yogi Adityanath govt allocates Rs 3,600 crores to provide free tables, smartphones for student

    UP Budget 2023: State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna of the Yogi-led government said that the main focus areas for the UP Budget 2023 are the health sector, infrastructure, and education. The UP government has allocated Rs 3,600 crores to provide students with free tablets and smartphones to make education more digitally accessible.

    UP Budget 2023: Yogi Adityanath govt allocates Rs 3,600 crores to provide free tables, smartphones for students - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh government, on Wednesday, February 22, presented the UP Budget 2023. During the presentation, State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced that Rs 3,600 crores had been set aside to provide tablets and smartphones to students.

    According to the announcement UP Government, the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 is the largest the state has ever drafted. For the fiscal year 2023-24, the total outlay of the UP Budget 2023 is Rs 6.90 lakh crores. The budgetary allocation for 2022 was Rs 6.15 lakh crores.

    State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna of the Yogi-led government said that the main focus areas for the UP Budget 2023 are the health sector, infrastructure, and education.

    The UP government has allocated Rs 3,600 crores to provide students with free tablets and smartphones to make education more digitally accessible. Under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, the youth will be provided with tablets and smartphones to eligible students.

    UP Budget 2023: know key points 

    1) The state finance minister Suresh Khanna said that over 12 lakh youth had been trained in the previous six years. 

    2) Khanna also said that 4.88 lakh youth were employed in top companies through the government's Secondary School Training Scheme. He also said that the unemployment rate has dropped to 4.2 per cent, down from 14.4 per cent in 2017.

    3) The UP government intends to set up 14 new medical colleges in the state to promote and expand access to medical education. A total of Rs 2491 crore has been set aside for this purpose.

    4) Additionally, with the free tablets and smartphones, each division of the state would have one residential school to provide free quality education to the children of labourers.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
