Viral Video: UP Police sub-inspector does not know how to load a gun; inserts bullet from the muzzle

Imagine the shock if you, as Inspector General of Police, come to realise that your subordinate officer does not know how to load a rifle. That's exactly how bewildered IG-Basti Range RK Bhardwaj was when he made a surprise visit to Khalilabad police station in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar to check the force preparedness.

A video has gone viral wherein a sub-inspector, when asked to load a rifle, is seen trying to insert the bullet from the muzzle of the gun. In fact, the rifle that he was trying to load with a live bullet was an anti-riot gun that is used to fire rubber bullets.

Even as officers around are seen laughing, the sub-inspector appears confident that he is impressing IG Bhardwaj with his skill. Not once did he realise that his action was not just flawed but absolutely dangerous as well. In fact, the sub-inspector seemed oblivious to what would happen if a live bullet was fired off a rubber-bullet firing riot control gun.

Watch the video below:



According to reports, during the surprise inspection, IG Bhardwaj found that a number of police personnel were unable to open fire. The police post in charge was reportedly unable to operate the tear gas gun despite repeated attempts. The video has raised serious question marks about the training process of the state police personnel. In fact, some users on social media were quick to question the effectiveness of the police force in fighting crime.

Opposition Samajwadi Party latched on to the issue as well. The party took to Twitter to mock the Yogi Adityanath administration, stating: 'Yogiji's police does not even know how to shoot a gun! UP police official loading a gun from the muzzle is ignorance at its peak. Is this how the police force would be improved?"

