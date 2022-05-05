Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SSC CGL Tier-II Final Answer Key 2020 announced, here's how to download

    Candidates who took the Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier-II 2020 can access the final answer keys from its official website, ssc.nic.in.

    SSC CGL Tier-II Final Answer Key 2020 announced, here's how to download
    New Delhi, First Published May 5, 2022, 6:08 PM IST

    Staff Selection Commission has announced SSC CGL Tier-II Final Answer Key 2020. Candidates who took the Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier-II 2020 can access the final answer keys from its official website, ssc.nic.in.

    Candidates who have appeared for the exam may take a print copy of their respective Question Paper(s) also the Final Answer Keys by clicking on the official link. This facility will be available to candidates from May 5 to June 6, 2022. In addition, candidates can download the final answer keys by following the simple steps outlined below.

    How to download:
    1) Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.
    2) On the homepage, click on SSC CGL Tier-II Final Answer Key 2020 link.
    3) A new PDF file will appear on the screen, where candidates have to click on the answer key link.
    4) Key in the login details and submit.
    5) The answer key will be on the screen.
    6) Check the key and download it.
    7) For further need, download the hard copy.

    Candidates who have passed the Tier-II exam are eligible to take the Tier-III exam. The dates for the Tier-III exam will be announced in due course. Candidates can visit the SSC's official website for more information.

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 6:08 PM IST
