    TS Inter Exams 2022: Exam to begin on May 6, Know how to download hall ticket

    For more details and queries, candidates can check the official site of TSBIE.
     

    TS Inter Exams 2022: Exam to begin on May 6, Know how to download hall ticket - adt
    Telangana, First Published May 5, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or TSBIE will commence the TS Inter Exams 2022 on May 6, 2022. The April session of the Intermediate Public Examination in Telangana will be held from May 6 to May 24, 2022. The written examination will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on exam days. 

    The TS Inter examination will begin with the 2nd language paper and conclude with Modern language paper I and Geography paper I.

    The admit card for the examination was announced earlier in May by the Board. Candidates appearing for the TS Inter Exams 2022 have the last chance to download their admit cards ahead of the examination. To access the admit card, the candidate has to visit the official website TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

    Here's the step to download the card:
    1) Visit the official website of the TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
    2) Click on the IPE first or the second year admits card download link.
    3) Login with the help of a previous exam hall ticket number and date of birth.
    4) Now, download the admit card and save it.
    5)  Take a print of the hard copy for the future.

    For more details and queries, candidates can check the official site of TSBIE.

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 2:34 PM IST
