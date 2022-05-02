TANCET 2022: Hall ticket announcement today, learn how to download

Anna University will announce the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 hall tickets on May 2, 2022. The TANCET admit card 2022 can be accessed through its official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. To download the TANCET hall ticket 2022, candidates require login credentials, including email and password.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, on May 14 and 15. Staring from 10 am to 12 pm for the morning shift and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm for the afternoon shift.

Here's how to download it:

1) Click on the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

2) Click on the download TANCET hall ticket link, on the homepage.

3) Key in your login credentials.

4) The admit card will be on the screen.

5) Download the page and take a printout for further requirements.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan courses. The examination is valid for divisions, colleges, and regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021 to be released on April 26; know how to download

Also Read: JEE Main 2022: Application process for round 1 ends today, check how to register

Also Read: NEET MDS 2022: NBEMS admit cards to be released tomorrow, Learn to download