Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TANCET 2022: Hall ticket announcement today, learn how to download

    To download the TANCET hall ticket 2022, candidates require login credentials, including email and password.

    TANCET 2022: Hall ticket announcement today, learn how to download - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 2, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    Anna University will announce the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 hall tickets on May 2, 2022. The TANCET admit card 2022  can be accessed through its official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. To download the TANCET hall ticket 2022, candidates require login credentials, including email and password.

    The exam will be conducted in two shifts, on May 14 and 15. Staring from 10 am to 12 pm for the morning shift and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm for the afternoon shift. 

    Here's how to download it: 
    1) Click on the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.
    2) Click on the download TANCET hall ticket link, on the homepage.
    3) Key in your login credentials.
    4) The admit card will be on the screen.
    5) Download the page and take a printout for further requirements.

    Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan courses. The examination is valid for divisions, colleges, and regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

    Also Read: HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021 to be released on April 26; know how to download

    Also Read: JEE Main 2022: Application process for round 1 ends today, check how to register

    Also Read: NEET MDS 2022: NBEMS admit cards to be released tomorrow, Learn to download

     

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BSEB to reopen registration for D.El.Ed. 2021-23 from May 2 - adt

    BSEB to reopen registration for D.El.Ed. 2021-23 from May 2

    NTPC Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply, vacancies, salary and other details - adt

    NTPC Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply, vacancies, salary and other details

    BPSSC releases admit cards of FRO/ Enforcement SI PET; check how to download - adt

    BPSSC releases admit cards of FRO/ Enforcement SI PET; check how to download

    ONGC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy open for over 3000 apprentice positions Know age limit stipend more gcw

    ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for over 3000 apprentice position; Know age limit, stipend, more

    Meet MP Board Toppers 2022: Nancy Dubey, Suchita Pandey top 10th result, Pragati tops MP 12th result-dnm

    Meet MP Board Toppers 2022: Nancy Dubey, Suchita Pandey top 10th result, Pragati tops MP 12th result

    Recent Stories

    Indian girl in Berlin makes a portrait of PM Modi, gets an autograph

    Indian girl in Berlin makes a portrait of PM Modi, gets an autograph

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal hit or flop? Read this RBA

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara's 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' hit or flop? Read this

    India s unemployment rate shoots up to 7 dot 83 per cent in April Haryana tops list Report gcw

    India's unemployment rate shoots up to 7.83% in April, Haryana tops list: Report

    Pictures Palak Tiwari trolled and criticised; one netizen said, 'Worst walk ever seen' RBA

    (Pictures and Video) Palak Tiwari trolled and criticised; one netizen said, 'Worst walk ever seen'

    Bengaluru start up owner offers job to matrimonial match sent by father netizens react gcw

    Bengaluru start-up owner offers job to matrimonial match sent by father; netizens react

    Recent Videos

    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon