ICSI CSEET 2022: Mock Test to be held today, exam on May 7

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will hold ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2022 on May 3, 2022. In addition, the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be held on May 7, 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can appear for a mock test through the official site of ICSI, icsi.edu.

The Institute has decided to conduct a mock test for 2 hours on May 3, 2022. Appearance in the mock test is compulsory, given its importance and usefulness for the candidates. It will be in the best interests of the candidates.

Candidates have to log in prior 30 minutes to the given time. The batch timings, User Id, and Password for the Mock Test have been sent to the candidates through E-Mail/SMS. Candidates have to download the safe exam browser (SEB) in advance on their machines, enabling them to appear for the Mock Test/CSEET.

Meantime, the Institute has announced ICSI CSEET Admit Card on April 30, 2022. With the registration number and date of birth, candidates can download the admit card.

For more details and queries, candidates are requested to check the official site of ICSI.

