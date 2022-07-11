Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PMNAM 2022: Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela commences today; know details here

    To participate in PNNAM 2022, the applicant must have a 5th to 12th pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI diploma, or a graduate degree.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

    The Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela, PMNAM 2022 application for July begins on Monday, July 11, 2022. The registration process will take place today from 9 am to 5 pm. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply for the apprenticeship programme at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. Candidates can find the application steps, required documents, and other information here.

    At the respective venues, applicants must bring three copies of their resume, three copies of all mark sheets and certificates (5th to 12th pass, Skill Training Certificate, Undergraduate and Graduate (BA, BCom, BSc, etc.), Photo ID (Aadhar card/Driving License, etc.), and three passport size photographs. On the official website, candidates can find the nearest venue in their state.

    Here's how to apply for the PM National Apprenticeship Mela 2022: 
    1) Go to the website, apprenticeshipindia.gov.in
    2) On the homepage, a new page will open; click on the registration tab and then select the candidate's registration tab
    3) Key in the required details and register on the website
    4) Login using the new generated password and email
    5) The apprenticeship dashboard will appear; select the desired opportunity and then click the application link
    6) Key in the asked details and then submit 
    7) Download the page if required

    The event will be held in over 200 locations across India. On June 13, 2022, 36 sectors, 500+ trades, and over 1000 organisations will participate in the event.

    According to a notification on the official website, PMNAM 2022 will be held in Karnataka on July 12, 2022, and in Jammu and Kashmir on July 18, 2022. The mela will occur in Madhya Pradesh from July 20 to 22, 2022, and in Bihar on July 25, 2022.

