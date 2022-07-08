VITEEE Counselling 2022 registration process commences; check detailed schedule here

The results, and the counselling schedule, were sent to the candidates' registered email addresses.

The Vellore Institute of Technology has published the VITEEE 2022 counselling schedule; the results were previously announced on July 7. The results, and the counselling schedule, were sent to the candidates' registered email addresses. The result link will be activated on the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in, very soon.

According to VIT, candidates for Phase 1 counselling can pay the counselling fee until July 9, the choice filling process will take place from July 10 to 11, and candidates will be assigned seats on July 13. "Rank holders with up to 100,000 rank are eligible for counselling in VIT Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal," according to a VIT statement.

Details of the schedule for VITEEE Counselling 2022:

First Phase

Rank 1 to 20,000

Last day of counselling fee - July 9

Choice filling - July 10 to 11 (until 5 pm)

Seat allotment - July 13

Advance or full fee payment - July 13 to 18

The deadline for paying the balance fee - July 27

Second Phase

Rank 20,001 to 45,000

Last day of counselling fee - July 18

Choice filling - July 19 to 20

Seat Allotment - July 22

Advance or Full fee payment - July 22 to 26

The deadline for paying the balance fee - August 8.

Third Phase

Rank 45,001 to 70,000

Last day of counselling fee - July 26

Choice filling - July 27 to 28

Seat Allotment - July 30

Advance or Full fee payment - July 30 to August 4

The deadline for paying the balance fee - August 18

The selection process for Phase 4 and 5 counselling will begin on August 5 and 18, respectively.

The VITEEE entrance exam 2022 was divided into MPCEA and BPCEA. Every year, the VITEEE exam is held for admission to engineering programmes at VITs in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

Also Read: VITEEE Result 2022 announced; know cut-off, other details

Also Read: JEE Main 2022: Session 1 result likely to be announced today; know websites, how to check

Also Read: Tripura Board Result 2022: TBSE announces Class 10th, 12th results; know pass percentage, other details