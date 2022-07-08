VITEEE Counselling 2022 registration process commences; check detailed schedule here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The results, and the counselling schedule, were sent to the candidates' registered email addresses.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    The Vellore Institute of Technology has published the VITEEE 2022 counselling schedule; the results were previously announced on July 7. The results, and the counselling schedule, were sent to the candidates' registered email addresses. The result link will be activated on the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in, very soon.

    According to VIT, candidates for Phase 1 counselling can pay the counselling fee until July 9, the choice filling process will take place from July 10 to 11, and candidates will be assigned seats on July 13. "Rank holders with up to 100,000 rank are eligible for counselling in VIT Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal," according to a VIT statement.

    Details of the schedule for VITEEE Counselling 2022:
    First Phase 

    • Rank 1 to 20,000
    • Last day of counselling fee - July 9
    • Choice filling - July 10 to 11 (until 5 pm)
    • Seat allotment - July 13
    • Advance or full fee payment - July 13 to 18
    • The deadline for paying the balance fee - July 27

    Second Phase 

    • Rank 20,001 to 45,000
    • Last day of counselling fee - July 18
    • Choice filling - July 19 to 20
    • Seat Allotment - July 22
    • Advance or Full fee payment - July 22 to 26
    • The deadline for paying the balance fee - August 8.

    Third Phase

    • Rank 45,001 to 70,000
    • Last day of counselling fee - July 26
    • Choice filling - July 27 to 28
    • Seat Allotment - July 30
    • Advance or Full fee payment - July 30 to August 4
    • The deadline for paying the balance fee - August 18

    The selection process for Phase 4 and 5 counselling will begin on August 5 and 18, respectively.

    The VITEEE entrance exam 2022 was divided into MPCEA and BPCEA. Every year, the VITEEE exam is held for admission to engineering programmes at VITs in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

    Also Read: VITEEE Result 2022 announced; know cut-off, other details

    Also Read: JEE Main 2022: Session 1 result likely to be announced today; know websites, how to check

    Also Read: Tripura Board Result 2022: TBSE announces Class 10th, 12th results; know pass percentage, other details

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
