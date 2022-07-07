VITEEE 2022: Result to be announced tomorrow; know how to download

Every year, the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination is held for admission to B.Tech courses at VITs in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will release the Engineering Entrance Examination VITEEE 2022 results on Friday, July 8. Candidates can view their results online at viteee.vit.ac.in, VIT's official website.

From June 30 to July 6, the VITEEE 2022 Computer Based Test was held.

Here's how to check the VITEEE Result 2022:

1) Go to the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in

2) Click on the 'VITEEE Result 2022' link on the homepage

3) Fill in the credentials and log in

4) Submit it

5) The result will be on the screen

6) Download it and take a printout

Know the details mentioned in VITEEE Result 2022:

1) Candidate's name

2) Gender

3) Scores

4) VITEEE application number

5) Rank secured

