    VITEEE 2022: Result to be announced tomorrow; know how to download

    Every year, the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination is held for admission to B.Tech courses at VITs in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 5:11 PM IST

    Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will release the Engineering Entrance Examination VITEEE 2022 results on Friday, July 8. Candidates can view their results online at viteee.vit.ac.in, VIT's official website.

    From June 30 to July 6, the VITEEE 2022 Computer Based Test was held.

    Every year, the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination is held for admission to B.Tech courses at VITs in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

    Here's how to check the VITEEE Result 2022:
    1) Go to the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in
    2) Click on the 'VITEEE Result 2022' link on the homepage
    3) Fill in the credentials and log in
    4) Submit it
    5) The result will be on the screen
    6) Download it and take a printout

    Know the details mentioned in VITEEE Result 2022: 
    1) Candidate's name
    2) Gender
    3) Scores
    4) VITEEE application number
    5) Rank secured

    Also Read: JEE Main 2022: Session 1 result likely to be announced today; know websites, how to check

    Also Read: Tripura Board Result 2022: TBSE announces Class 10th, 12th results; know pass percentage, other details

    Also Read: Odisha Class 10th Result 2022 announced; know pass percentage, other details

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2022, 5:11 PM IST
