    NMAT 2022: Registration process begins; know how to apply, other important details

    The NMAT 2022 registration window was activated on 1 August 2022. Applicants must hold a valid undergraduate degree from an accredited university in any programme in order to be eligible. Interested candidates can check eligibility and application details here. 

    NMAT 2022 Registration process begins know how to apply other important details
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    The registration procedure for the NMAT 2022 has been started by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). As of August 1, 2022, registration has begun. On nmat.org, interested applicants can submit an online application. Applicants must hold a valid undergraduate degree from an accredited university in any programme in order to be eligible. 76 testing locations in 73 cities will host the NMAT. The official website is where applicants may go for additional information about the NMAT Entrance test.

    On the official website, interested and qualified applicants may complete their NMAT 2022 Registration by providing the necessary data, such as name, email address, cellphone number, etc.

    Here's how to apply for NMAT 2022

    Step 1: Candidates should visit nmat.org, the NMAT 2022's official website, to finish the registration procedure.
    Step 2: Candidates should go to the following step to create an account by providing their email addresses.
    Step 3: They should submit a photo and choose their preferred school.
    Step 4: Candidates must schedule their NMAT test and pay the required registration cost.
    Step 5: Candidate should download it.
    Step 6: They must print it off for future reference.

    Candidates must hold an undergraduate degree from an accredited university in any stream in order to register for the NMAT 2022. On the website nmat.org, interested applicants can view all the most recent information on NMAT Registrations 2022.

    The computer-based NMAT 2022 test contains three sections:

    • Language Abilities
    • Qualitative Ability
    • Logical Analysis
    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
