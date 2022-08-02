Assam PAT Result 2022 to be announced today; know time, how to check scorecard

The Assam Directorate of Technical Education will release the Assam PAT 2022 Results on Tuesday, August 2, on their official website. Students who took the Assam PAT 2022 exams can access their results via a link on the official website. The link will be activated when the results are announced on the official website at 4 pm.

The state Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu, has confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test Results 2022. The Assam PAT 2022 Results will be announced on August 2, 2022, at 4 pm, as per the announcement. Students can view the Assam PAT 2022 Results on the Directorate of Technical Education's official website.

Candidates who took the Assam PAT 2022 exams can access their results via the result login, which will be available on the official website. The link to the results will be available on the official website, dte.assam.gov.in. Students can see below the steps to take after the results are declared to check the results and the admission procedure.

Know how to check the Assam PAT 2022 Results:

1) Go to the official website, dte.assam.gov.in

2) Click on the Assam PAT 2022 Result link on the homepage

3) Key in the login ID and password

4) The Assam PAT 2022 results will be on the screen

5) Download and take a printout for further need

On July 24, 2022, the Assam PAT 2022 exams were held offline. Candidates who pass the PAT exams will be eligible for admission to the diploma engineering and technology programmes available at the state's polytechnic colleges.

The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute are among the colleges where candidates can apply for admission based on their Assam PAT 2022 scores.

