Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam PAT Result 2022 to be announced today; know time, how to check scorecard

    Students can view the Assam PAT 2022 Results on the Directorate of Technical Education's official website, dte.assam.gov.in.
     

    Assam PAT Result 2022 to be announced today; know time, how to check scorecard - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

    The Assam Directorate of Technical Education will release the Assam PAT 2022 Results on Tuesday, August 2, on their official website. Students who took the Assam PAT 2022 exams can access their results via a link on the official website. The link will be activated when the results are announced on the official website at 4 pm.

    The state Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu, has confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test Results 2022. The Assam PAT 2022 Results will be announced on August 2, 2022, at 4 pm, as per the announcement. Students can view the Assam PAT 2022 Results on the Directorate of Technical Education's official website.

     

    Candidates who took the Assam PAT 2022 exams can access their results via the result login, which will be available on the official website. The link to the results will be available on the official website, dte.assam.gov.in. Students can see below the steps to take after the results are declared to check the results and the admission procedure.

    Know how to check the Assam PAT 2022 Results:
    1) Go to the official website, dte.assam.gov.in
    2) Click on the Assam PAT 2022 Result link on the homepage
    3) Key in the login ID and password 
    4) The Assam PAT 2022 results will be on the screen
    5) Download and take a printout for further need

    On July 24, 2022, the Assam PAT 2022 exams were held offline. Candidates who pass the PAT exams will be eligible for admission to the diploma engineering and technology programmes available at the state's polytechnic colleges.

    The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute are among the colleges where candidates can apply for admission based on their Assam PAT 2022 scores.

    Also Read: Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 out; know how to download

    Also Read: HP TET 2022: Admit card for TGT non-medical, language test released; know how to download

    Also Read: AP TET 2022: Admit card released; know how to download

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 answer key soon; know details here - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 answer key soon; know details here

    TS ECET 2022: Exam response sheet and answer key to be released today; know time, website here - adt

    TS ECET 2022: Exam response sheet and answer key to be released today; know time, website here

    CAT 2022: Registration process to begin from August 3, know fees, other changes - adt

    CAT 2022: Registration process to begin from August 3, know fees, other changes

    OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here - adt

    OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here

    Factcheck NTA has NOT postponed UGC NET examination

    Factcheck: NTA has NOT postponed UGC NET examination

    Recent Stories

    Tiranga PM Narendra Modi's new display picture

    'Tiranga': PM Narendra Modi's new display picture

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 answer key soon; know details here - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 answer key soon; know details here

    Video Priyanka Chopra meets Ukrainian refugees in Poland, spends time with kids and women RBA

    Video: Priyanka Chopra meets Ukrainian refugees in Poland, spends time with kids and women

    TS ECET 2022: Exam response sheet and answer key to be released today; know time, website here - adt

    TS ECET 2022: Exam response sheet and answer key to be released today; know time, website here

    Profile who was Ayman al-Zawahiri Al Qaeda head with $25 million bounty on his head

    Who was Ayman al-Zawahiri, the Al Qaeda head with $25 million bounty on his head?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon