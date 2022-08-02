Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET UG 2022 admit card released; know how to download and other details

    NTA has issued the CUET phase 2 hall ticket today, August 2 at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Know how to download admit card, direct online link, date sheet and more updates.

    CUET UG 2022 admit card released by NTA know how to download and other details
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

    National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 admit cards for the phase 2 exam today, August 2, 2022. CUET admission cards are currently accessible on cuet.samarth.ac.in. The exam will start from August 4. You may download admit cards by entering your application number and birthdate.

    According to NTA, around 6,80,000 applicants will show up for the CUET's second phase. From July 15 to July 20, 2022, 247 Centers spread throughout 160 locations hosted the first phase of the CUET (UG) - 2022. August 4, 5, and 6 will be the dates for Phase 2.

    Also Read | NEET 2022: Official answer key to be released soon; know how to download, other details here

    Here's how to download CUET UG Phase 2 admit card

    • Go to the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
    • On the home page, click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ tab.
    • A new login page will appear on the screen.
    • Enter the application number, date of birth, and captcha code in the space provided and click on the sign-in button.
    • CUET admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen of the candidate.
    • Check all the details carefully and keep it safe for future reference.

    A different city may have been assigned to certain applicants, the NTA stated in the admission card announcement, due to an inadequate number of candidates who had registered in a city or secure nodes. Such applicants have the option of taking advantage of the examination facilities in the alternative location assigned or exercising their right to show up in the original city at a later time, after August 10.

    Also Read | Assam PAT Result 2022 to be announced today; know time, how to check scorecard

    These applicants are urged to take advantage of this opportunity prior to downloading their admit cards because their exams won't be held until until August 10th, 2022. On the CUET (UG) official website, there is a download option for the admit card, according to NTA.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
