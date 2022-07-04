NIMCET 2022: NIT Jamshedpur likely to announce result on July 5; know details here

According to the information on nimcet.in, choice filing for candidates is expected to begin on July 7 and end on July 12, 2022.

The National Institute of Technology, NIT Jamshedpur, is expected to release the NIMCET 2022 results on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. According to the official calendar released by NIT Jamshedpur, the NIMCET Result 2022 will most likely be announced for candidates, on July 5, 2022, on the exam's official website at nimcet.in.

There is no set a date for the announcement of the results as of yet. The only information provided by NIT Jamshedpur is the NIMCET exam result date. Once the results are announced, candidates will be given access to the choice filling facility.

Candidates can use the steps below to check their NIMCET 2022 Result once NIT Jamshedpur releases it.

Here's how to check the NIMCET 2022:

1) Go to the official website, nimcet.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link

3) Key in the required credentials, registration ID and password

4) The NIMCET 2022 Result will be on the screen

5) Download it and take a printout

When the NIMCET result is announced, the direct link to check the result for the entrance exam will be shared for the candidates' convenience. According to the information on nimcet.in, choice filing for candidates is expected to begin on July 7 and end on July 12, 2022.

Following the selection process, the first round of allotment will be held on July 18, 2022, for candidates who passed the NIMCET 2022 exam.

Know the important dates of NIMCET 2022:

1) July 5, 2022 - result

2) July 7 to 12, 2022 - choice filling

3) July 18, 2022 - First round of allotment

4) July 23 to 25, 2022 - First round of physical reporting

On June 20, 2022, the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test, NIMCET 2022, was held. Candidates received provisional answer keys and question papers from June 23 to 24, 2022.

NIT Jamshedpur administers the NIMCET entrance exam. Candidates who want to study for Masters of Computer Application (MCA) at NIT Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli, and Warangal take this entrance exam.



