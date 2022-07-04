Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NIMCET 2022: NIT Jamshedpur likely to announce result on July 5; know details here

    According to the information on nimcet.in, choice filing for candidates is expected to begin on July 7 and end on July 12, 2022.
     

    NIMCET 2022: NIT Jamshedpur likely to announce result on July 5; know details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 4:23 PM IST

    The National Institute of Technology, NIT Jamshedpur, is expected to release the NIMCET 2022 results on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. According to the official calendar released by NIT Jamshedpur, the NIMCET Result 2022 will most likely be announced for candidates, on July 5, 2022, on the exam's official website at nimcet.in.

    There is no set a date for the announcement of the results as of yet. The only information provided by NIT Jamshedpur is the NIMCET exam result date. Once the results are announced, candidates will be given access to the choice filling facility.

    Candidates can use the steps below to check their NIMCET 2022 Result once NIT Jamshedpur releases it.

    Here's how to check the NIMCET 2022: 
    1) Go to the official website, nimcet.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the link 
    3) Key in the required credentials, registration ID and password
    4) The NIMCET 2022 Result will be on the screen
    5) Download it and take a printout

    When the NIMCET result is announced, the direct link to check the result for the entrance exam will be shared for the candidates' convenience. According to the information on nimcet.in, choice filing for candidates is expected to begin on July 7 and end on July 12, 2022.

    Following the selection process, the first round of allotment will be held on July 18, 2022, for candidates who passed the NIMCET 2022 exam.

    Know the important dates of NIMCET 2022:
    1) July 5, 2022 - result    
    2) July 7 to 12, 2022 - choice filling    
    3) July 18, 2022 - First round of allotment    
    4) July 23 to 25, 2022 - First round of physical reporting    

    On June 20, 2022, the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test, NIMCET 2022, was held. Candidates received provisional answer keys and question papers from June 23 to 24, 2022.

    NIT Jamshedpur administers the NIMCET entrance exam. Candidates who want to study for Masters of Computer Application (MCA) at NIT Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli, and Warangal take this entrance exam.
     

    Also Read: NIMCET 2022: Registration window to shut on May 9, Learn to apply

    Also Read: COMEDK Result 2022: Result to be announced on July 5; know how to check, official websites

    Also Read: PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here

     

     

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICSE Result 2022: CISCE to announce class 10th result soon; know expected date, other details - adt

    ICSE Result 2022: CISCE to announce class 10th result soon; know expected date, other details

    COMEDK Result 2022: Result to be announced on July 5; know how to check, official websites - adt

    COMEDK Result 2022: Result to be announced on July 5; know how to check, official websites

    Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: Matric result to be announced on July 6; know time, websites, other details - adt

    Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: Matric result to be announced on July 6; know time, websites, other details

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here - adt

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here

    CBSE class 10th Result 2022 for term 2 may be announced today; know websites, other details - adt

    CBSE class 10th Result 2022 for term 2 may be announced today; know websites, other details

    Recent Stories

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Potential spoiler on match involving Seth Rollins-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Potential spoiler on match involving Seth Rollins

    ICSE Result 2022: CISCE to announce class 10th result soon; know expected date, other details - adt

    ICSE Result 2022: CISCE to announce class 10th result soon; know expected date, other details

    Big Boss Malayalam Dilsha Prasannan becomes the first woman in history to flinch the trophy drb

    Big Boss Malayalam: Dilsha Prasannan becomes the first woman in history to flinch the trophy

    Who was Tarun Majumdar? Acclaimed filmmaker passes away at 92 RBA

    Who was Tarun Majumdar? Acclaimed filmmaker passes away at 92

    COMEDK Result 2022: Result to be announced on July 5; know how to check, official websites - adt

    COMEDK Result 2022: Result to be announced on July 5; know how to check, official websites

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon