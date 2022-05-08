NIMCET 2022: Registration window to shut on May 9, Learn to apply

The application process for the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022 will be shut on May 9. However, aspirants can apply for the exam on the official website of NIMCET 2022, nimcet.in.

National Institute of Technology (INIT) Jamshedpur has extended the registration deadline for the NIMCET 2022 until May 9, 2022. Earlier the application deadline was May 4.

NIMCET 2022 admit card will be present from June 6 to June 19, 2022. The exam will be conducted on June 20, 2022, and the results will be out by July 5, 2022.



How to apply:

1) Go to the official website of NIMCET, nimcet.in.

2) On the home page, click on the NIMCET 2022 application link.

3) Key in the registration details.

4) Click on submit.

5) Fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

6) Submit and download the application page.

7) Take a printout for further need.

For the OPEN/OPEN-EWS/OBC category, NIMCET 2022 application fee is Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,250 for SC/ST/PwD category. The NIMCET is a national-level examination for admission to MCA programs at NITs.



MCA programs are available at NITs in Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli, and Warangal.



