    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here

    PSEB will hold a press conference to announce Punjab board class 10th results, including pass percentages and toppers' names. The class 10 results will then be available on the board websites.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the class 10 board examination results on Tuesday, July 5. According to a board official familiar with the situation, the Punjab Board class 10 results will be released around 12:30 pm. When the results are announced, students can view them on the board's website.

    PSEB will hold a press conference to announce Punjab board class 10th results, including pass percentages and toppers' names. The class 10 results will then be available on the board websites.

    Know the official website for PSEB results:
    1) pseb.ac.in
    2) punjab.indiaresults.com

    Students must use their board exam roll numbers as login credentials to view PSEB 10th result scorecards. Here are the steps they must take:

    Here's how to check the PSEB 10th result 2022:
    1) Go to the pseb.ac.in
    2) On the home screen, click on the results tab
    3) Choose your class
    4) Key in the board exam roll number and/or other required details
    5) Submit, and the result will be in front of you 
    6) Take a printout for future reference

    The PSEB has already released the Class 12 final exam results. Between April 29 and May 19, 2022, PSEB held the 10th Board Exams for nearly 4 lakh students. Students should be aware that the preliminary grade sheet will be posted online. Original mark sheets can be obtained later from their respective schools. The PSEB 10th grade results are due very soon.

    Students must obtain at least 33 per cent to pass the PSEB 10th exam in 2022. Students will receive their 10th term 2 scorecards based on their performance in both term 1 and 2 exams.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
