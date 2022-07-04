COMEDK Result 2022: Result to be announced on July 5; know how to check, official websites

The authorities will release the candidate's rank card along with the COMEDK result. The COMEDK rank card 2022 should be kept safely for counselling and admission.

The COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET) 2022 result will be announced on Tuesday, July 5, by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka. The COMEDK UGET 2022 topper will be announced on the official website, comedk.org. Candidates will need their sequence number/user Id and password to access the COMEDK 2022 results. Shortlisted candidates based on COMEDK 2022 results will be contacted later for the counselling process.

On June 19, candidates seeking admission to BE or BTech courses offered by Karnataka's participating institutes took the COMEDK UGET exam.

The authorities will also release the candidate's rank card and the COMEDK result. The COMEDK rank card 2022 should be kept safely for counselling and admission.

Here's how to check the COMEDK Result 2022:

1) Go to the official website, comedk.org

2) Click on the result link

3) Key in the login credentials and submit

4) The COMEDK result 2022 will appear on the screen

5) Download and take a printout of it

