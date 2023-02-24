NEET PG postponement 2023 Live: Supreme Court to hear exam deferment plea shortly, check latest update

NEET PG postponement 2023 Supreme Court Hearing Live: The Supreme Court will hear a postponement plea for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET PG 2023) today, February 24. The Supreme Court has scheduled the case for today. The petitions for postponing the NEET PG Exam will be heard today, and a decision will be made. According to sources, Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta will hear the NEET PG 2023 postponement plea.

For a long time, the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test, NEET-PG 2023, aspirants and doctor associations have been protesting, requesting that the medical entrance exam be postponed. The Supreme Court will hear the NEET PG 2023 Postponement petition on Friday, February 24. The Supreme Court has scheduled the case for today. Petitioners requesting a postponement of the NEET PG Exam will be heard today, and a decision will be made. Currently, the NEET PG 2023 exam date is March 5, and the admit card will be out on February 27.

Following sources, Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta will hear the NEET PG 2023 postponement plea. Two writ petitions were filed seeking a postponement of the PG medical entrance exam. Candidates have requested that the NEET PG exam be postponed by two to three months.

Candidates are requesting that the exam date be pushed to the end of May or June to shorten the time between the results' release and the counselling process's start. The NEET PG 2023 Results are expected to be released on March 31, 2023.

The Union Health Ministry, led by Mansukh Mandaviya, has extended the deadline for NEET PG internships until August 11, 2023. Based on this, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin counselling in September. Due to this timeline, candidates have said they will be idle and unemployed for 5 to 6 months. Therefore, candidates are pushing for a late examination date.

There has been ongoing pressure to postpone NEET PG 2023. Doctors, medical associations, NEET PG aspirants, and others have staged protests and sit-ins and stormed social media platforms, including Twitter, to ensure their demands are heard. Before the Supreme Court hearing, the Telangana High Court heard the NEET PG postponement case and recommended that the NBE reconsider the exam date. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case today.

