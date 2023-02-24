Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET PG postponement 2023 Live: Supreme Court to hear exam deferment plea shortly, check latest update

    NEET PG postponement 2023 Supreme Court Hearing Live: The Supreme Court will hear a postponement plea for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET PG 2023) today, February 24. The Supreme Court has scheduled the case for today. The petitions for postponing the NEET PG Exam will be heard today, and a decision will be made. According to sources, Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta will hear the NEET PG 2023 postponement plea.
     

    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    For a long time, the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test, NEET-PG 2023, aspirants and doctor associations have been protesting, requesting that the medical entrance exam be postponed. The Supreme Court will hear the NEET PG 2023 Postponement petition on Friday, February 24. The Supreme Court has scheduled the case for today. Petitioners requesting a postponement of the NEET PG Exam will be heard today, and a decision will be made. Currently, the NEET PG 2023 exam date is March 5, and the admit card will be out on February 27. 

    Following sources, Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta will hear the NEET PG 2023 postponement plea. Two writ petitions were filed seeking a postponement of the PG medical entrance exam. Candidates have requested that the NEET PG exam be postponed by two to three months.

    Candidates are requesting that the exam date be pushed to the end of May or June to shorten the time between the results' release and the counselling process's start. The NEET PG 2023 Results are expected to be released on March 31, 2023.

    The Union Health Ministry, led by Mansukh Mandaviya, has extended the deadline for NEET PG internships until August 11, 2023. Based on this, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin counselling in September. Due to this timeline, candidates have said they will be idle and unemployed for 5 to 6 months. Therefore, candidates are pushing for a late examination date.

    There has been ongoing pressure to postpone NEET PG 2023. Doctors, medical associations, NEET PG aspirants, and others have staged protests and sit-ins and stormed social media platforms, including Twitter, to ensure their demands are heard. Before the Supreme Court hearing, the Telangana High Court heard the NEET PG postponement case and recommended that the NBE reconsider the exam date. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case today.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
    CBSE CTET Result 2023 to be announced soon at ctet.nic.in; know cutoffs, passing marks, other details

    ICAI CA May Exam 2023: Registration deadline ends today; know late fees, exam dates

    IIT JAM 2023: Answer key challenge window opens today; raise objections until February 26

    NIFT Entrance Exam 2023: GAT answer key objection window to close today; know steps to challenge

    CBSE Class 12 English Board exam today; know what's permitted, what's not

    ISL 2022-23: 'There's a fine line between confidence and over-confidence' - Grayson after BFC triumphs Goa

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking menstrual leave; here's why

    CBSE CTET Result 2023 to be announced soon at ctet.nic.in; know cutoffs, passing marks, other details

    'Man United can beat anyone': Fans, legends hail Ten Hag as vintage Ferguson after win over Barcelona

    Gujarat Budget 2023 key highlights: State govt announces Rs 2 lakh crore for betterment of poor people

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

