Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Basic structure of the Constitution is violated': Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court, challenges NEET

    In a lawsuit, filed under Article 131 of the Constitution, the state government has alleged that the principle of federalism, which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution, is being violated by examinations like NEET as it takes away the autonomy of states to make decisions regarding education.

    Basic structure of the Constitution is violated': Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court, challenges NEET AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 3:39 PM IST

    The Tamil Nadu government has challenged the validity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) for admissions in medical courses in colleges across the nation in the Supreme Court, alleging that the single window common test is violative of the principle of federalism.

    The NEET is a pre-medical entrance test for admissions in undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS and BDS and also for post-graduate courses in government and private medical colleges.

    Also read: Syria: Weeks after deadly earthquake, Israeli strikes residential building in Damascus; 15 dead

    In a lawsuit, filed under Article 131 of the Constitution, the state government has alleged that the principle of federalism, which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution, is being violated by examinations like NEET as it takes away the autonomy of states to make decisions regarding education.

    In a plea, filed through lawyer Amit Anand Tiwari, says that the validity of NEET was upheld in 2020 by the apex court on grounds that it was required to curb the evil of unfair practises such as granting admission based on paying capacity of candidates, charging capitation fee, large-scale malpractices, exploitation of students, profiteering, and commercialisation.

    Also read: Nagaland election 2023: Women's organisation sets up check gates to restrict supply of liquor in state

    However, such grounds are not applicable in the case of admissions to government seats and the reasoning of the judgment is applicable only to private college seats, it said, adding the verdict upholding the NEET does not bind a state in so far as admissions to government seats are concerned.

    The suit seeks a decree "declaring that Sections 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020 and the National Commission of Homeopathy Act, 2020, Regulations 9 and 9A of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2000, Regulations I(2), I(5) and II of the BDS Course Regulations, 2007 respectively are violative of Article 14 of the Constitution, violate federalism and therefore void".

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2023, 3:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajasthan farmer lost Rs 8.03 lakh in 7 minutes on fake app, here's how he recovered some of it

    Rajasthan farmer lost Rs 8.03 lakh in 7 minutes on fake app, here's how he recovered some of it

    Nagaland election 2023: Women's organisation sets up check gates to restrict supply of liquor in state AJR

    Nagaland election 2023: Women's organisation sets up check gates to restrict supply of liquor in state

    Ghaziabad Amid dense fog, over dozen vehicles collide on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; 1 seriously injured AJR

    Ghaziabad: Amid dense fog, over dozen vehicles collide on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; 1 seriously injured

    EC decision part of Rs 2000 crore deal to get Shiv Sena name and its symbol: Sanjay Raut

    EC decision part of Rs 2000 crore deal to get Shiv Sena name and its symbol: Sanjay Raut

    Finalising Delhi Budget... Sisodia seeks time from CBI to appear for questioning in Excise case

    'Finalising Delhi Budget...' Sisodia's plea before CBI to defer questioning in Excise case accepted

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, MCFC vs EBFC preview: Mumbai City to pick up League Winners Shield at home after hosting East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City to pick up League Winners Shield at home after hosting East Bengal

    Urfi Javed SEXY Video: Style Icon shocks fans in her risque sky blue color bra set vma

    Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Style Icon shocks fans in her risque sky blue color bra set

    Rajasthan farmer lost Rs 8.03 lakh in 7 minutes on fake app, here's how he recovered some of it

    Rajasthan farmer lost Rs 8.03 lakh in 7 minutes on fake app, here's how he recovered some of it

    Headless fish swims around lake, viral video terrifies netizens: Watch - gps

    Headless fish swims around lake, viral video terrifies netizens: Watch

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final, BEN vs SAU: Saurashtra startle Bengal by nine wickets to win second title; fans rejoice-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final: Saurashtra startle Bengal by nine wickets to win second title; fans rejoice

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon