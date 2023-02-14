NEET UG 2023: Registration to begin by February end; know required documents, other details

NEET UG 2023: According to a National Testing Agency (NTA) official, the NEET UG 2023 application form will be out soon for candidates. The exact date for the release of the NEET UG forms has yet to be announced. According to the official schedule, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on May 7, 2023.

The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023) application forms are expected to be available by the end of February. According to an Indian Express report, NTA has confirmed that NEET 2023 registrations will begin by the end of February. NEET UG 2023 application forms will be available on the NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Registration for NEET UG 2023 is expected to begin by the end of February. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet to issue an official schedule for NEET 2023 registrations. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the most recent NTA NEET Dates updates.

According to the NTA exam calendar 2023, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on May 7. Around 20 lakh candidates are expected to register for the NEET 2023 exam this year.

NEET 2023: Registration details

1) End of February (anticipated) - NEET 2023 registration process

3) May 7, 2023 - NEET UG 2023 exam date

NEET 2023: Required documents

1) Latest passport photograph with white background (size 10 Kb to 200 KbFormat, JPG format)

2) Postcard-size picture (Size 10 kb to 200 kb)

3) Scanned signature with white background (Size 4 Kb to 30 KbFormat, JPG)

4) Left-hand thumb impression (Size 10 kb to 200 kb)

5) Class 10 passing certificate (Size 50 kb to 300 kb)

6) Category certificate (Size 50 kb to 300 kb)

7) PwBD certificate (Size 50 kb to 300 kb)

8) Citizenship certificate (Size 50 kb to 300 kb)

Students appearing for NEET 2023 must adhere to the NEET 2023 syllabus, which primarily covers topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology based on Class 11 and 12 syllabi.

Also Read: NEET PG 2023: NBE to reopen registration window on February 9; check NEET PG, MDS schedule here

Also Read: NEET PG 2023: Application correction window opens today; know what can be edited, steps to make changes

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special stray vacancy round allotment result to be announced today; check details