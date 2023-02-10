Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET PG Exam will be held on March 5, confirms Mansukh Mandaviya; no plans to postpone

    During the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi sought to understand the health ministry's position on the student's demand to postpone the NEET PG 2023 examination for a few months. In response, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the NEET PG examination would be held on March 5 as scheduled. 

    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    The NEET PG examination for those seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses will be held on March 5 as scheduled, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha on Friday, February 10. 

    To ensure that no one is left out, the ministry has extended the deadline for all MBBS students who have yet to complete their internship, the minister said in response to Congress member Gaurav Gogoi's question.

    During the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Gogoi sought to understand the health ministry's position on the student's demand to postpone the NEET PG 2023 examination for a few months.

    The examination is scheduled for March 5, and it was announced five months ago. The minister said those students who had to appear (entrance exam) were already preparing.

    Previously the examination was delayed by seven to eight months and later by four months. "If I keep on delaying, such a situation will come... It is very necessary to fix it," he said. According to the minister, it is important to hold the entrance exam on time.

    Mandavia said that his ministry has already extended the deadline for those who have yet to complete their internship.

    "I have extended the deadline so that all students can take the NEET-PG exam, pass it, and gain admission to PG (postgraduate medical courses)," he explained. 

    A group of NEET-PG aspirants has asked for the entrance exam to be postponed, citing a delay in the completion of their internship. Under the banner of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a group of doctors, including NEET-PG aspirants, protested on Jantar Mantar Road on Tuesday, demanding that the government postpone the entrance exam.

    The ministry extended the deadline for NEET-PG aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship from June 30 to August 11.

    "Considering the future of over 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for the #NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, the ministry has decided to extend the deadline of completion of an internship for eligibility to August 11, 2023," the ministry tweeted on Tuesday. 

    "Due to the delayed internship, over 3,000 BDS students from various states/UTs could not take the #NEET MDS 2023 exam. To their benefit, the MoHFW has decided to extend the deadline for completing the internship for eligibility to June 30, 2023. Best wishes to all candidates," it added. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 3:05 PM IST
