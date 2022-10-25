Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KTET 2022: Exam on Nov 26, registrations begin for today; Know how to apply, exam pattern & more

    KTET 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Kerala TET 2022 October session through the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in, or on pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in by November 7.

    KTET 2022 Exam on Nov 26 registrations begin Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test from today Know how to apply exam pattern more gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 5:41 PM IST

    The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022 announcement has been made available by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The registration period will start on October 25 and go through November 7. Candidates who are interested and qualified can submit an application for the Kerala TET October session at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

    On November 26 and 27, there will be two shifts for the KTET 2022 written examinations, with the first taking place from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. On November 21, the admission card for 2022 will be made available. For lower elementary schools, upper primary courses, and higher levels, there are two tests available through KTET.

    Also Read | UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule released, registration process begins today; know key dates, process

    Eligibility criteria: Candidates must have completed class 12 or the equivalent with a 45 percent grade combined with two years of Trained Teacher Certificate, or TTC, by Board of Examination in order to be eligible to apply for the test. Candidates for upper primary teacher positions must have a graduating degree in any field and a minimum GPA of 45%.

    How to apply?

    Step 1: Go to KTET's official website.
    Step 2: Select the link for registration.
    Step 3: Enter all the necessary information.
    Step 4: Pay the application costs in step four.
    Step 5 is to turn in the KTET application. Download the page and print it off for your records.

    Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for officer posts; Know details

    Exam pattern: A total of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) worth 1 mark each will be included in KTET 2022. The duration of each exam is 2.5 hours. Each paper will be worth 150 points. Candidates will receive one mark for each response that is accurate according to the key. The test does not use negative marking.

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 5:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University releases NCWEB first cut-off list; admission begins on October 26 - adt

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University releases NCWEB first cut-off list; admission begins on October 26

    DU admission 2022 Know date time of the second cut off list for Delhi University gcw

    DU admission 2022: Know date, time of the second cut-off list for Delhi University

    ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 released for CA Inter final exams Know how to download gcw

    ICAI CA November admit card 2022 released for CA Inter, final exams; Know how to download

    AISSEE 2023: Registrations process begins today; know important details, fees, process here - adt

    AISSEE 2023: Registrations process begins today; know important details, fees, process here

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule released, registration process begins today; know key dates, process here - adt

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule released, registration process begins today; know key dates, process

    Recent Stories

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University releases NCWEB first cut-off list; admission begins on October 26 - adt

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University releases NCWEB first cut-off list; admission begins on October 26

    Want to have flat abs in 10 days? Can Japanese towel exercises help you? Read this RBA

    Want to have flat abs in 10 days? Can Japanese towel exercises help you? Read this

    WWE Pretty much baited Roman Reigns into a match - Logan Paul on facing him at Crown Jewel-ayh

    WWE: 'Pretty much baited Roman Reigns into a match' - Logan Paul on facing him at Crown Jewel

    Darasingh Khurana to mark his Malayalam debut alongside Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia drb

    Darasing Khurana to mark his Malayalam debut alongside Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia

    football Winter is coming Fans split over Premier League's new bright yellow Nike hi-vis flight ball snt

    'Winter is coming': Fans split over Premier League's new bright yellow Nike Hi-Vis Flight Ball

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon