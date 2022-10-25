KTET 2022: Exam on Nov 26, registrations begin for today; Know how to apply, exam pattern & more

KTET 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Kerala TET 2022 October session through the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in, or on pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in by November 7.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022 announcement has been made available by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The registration period will start on October 25 and go through November 7. Candidates who are interested and qualified can submit an application for the Kerala TET October session at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

On November 26 and 27, there will be two shifts for the KTET 2022 written examinations, with the first taking place from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. On November 21, the admission card for 2022 will be made available. For lower elementary schools, upper primary courses, and higher levels, there are two tests available through KTET.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates must have completed class 12 or the equivalent with a 45 percent grade combined with two years of Trained Teacher Certificate, or TTC, by Board of Examination in order to be eligible to apply for the test. Candidates for upper primary teacher positions must have a graduating degree in any field and a minimum GPA of 45%.

How to apply?

Step 1: Go to KTET's official website.

Step 2: Select the link for registration.

Step 3: Enter all the necessary information.

Step 4: Pay the application costs in step four.

Step 5 is to turn in the KTET application. Download the page and print it off for your records.

Exam pattern: A total of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) worth 1 mark each will be included in KTET 2022. The duration of each exam is 2.5 hours. Each paper will be worth 150 points. Candidates will receive one mark for each response that is accurate according to the key. The test does not use negative marking.