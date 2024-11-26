PAN 2.0 project approved by govt: CHECK if your old PAN will still work

The Indian government launched the Rs. 1,435 crore PAN 2.0 project. Announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the project aims to establish the PAN number as a common business identifier across all government digital systems.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

PAN 2.0 Project Launch

The Rs. 1,435 crore PAN 2.0 the project aims to establish the PAN number as a common business identifier across all government digital systems.

CCEA Approval

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the project under the Income Tax Department.

As per Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, existing PAN numbers remain valid and new cards with enhanced features will be issued.

The upgraded PAN 2.0 card will have new features, including a QR code, and will be provided free of charge.

The project will digitize and streamline PAN services, creating a paperless online process for the convenience of users.

PAN 2.0 enhances data consistency, environmental processes, and infrastructure security while managing costs.

Current PAN Status

The project focuses on e-Governance enhancements and redesigning PAN/TAN services, integrating existing systems.

