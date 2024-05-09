Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka SSLC exam results today: How to check result online?

    The Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board is set to unveil SSLC 'Exam-1' results, with over 8.69 lakh students eagerly anticipating their outcomes. Stringent measures were implemented during exams, possibly leading to a speculated 10% drop in pass percentage. To mitigate this, the government offers up to 10% grace marks to students narrowly missing the pass mark in up to three subjects.

    Karnataka SSLC exam results today: How to check result online?
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 9, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    Excitement and anticipation fill the air as the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board gears up to unveil the results of the SSLC 'Exam-1'. Over eight and a half lakh students from the state are eagerly awaiting the outcome of their hard work. The announcement is scheduled for Thursday, May 9th, at 10:30 am.

    Officials from the education department and the board will reveal the results during a press conference at the board office in Malleswaram. Following the announcement, students can promptly access their results by visiting the board's website at https://karresults.nic.in This year witnessed a substantial participation of 8.69 lakh students in the SSLC Exam 1.

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Step to check result online

    However, there is a cloud of uncertainty looming over the outcome this time. Stringent measures were implemented during the examination, including the installation of CCTV cameras in every examination room. As a result, it is speculated that there might be a significant drop in the pass percentage. In the preceding academic year of 2022-23, the pass percentage stood at 83.89%. Nonetheless, this time around, there is a possibility of a 10% decline in the results.

    To bolster the pass rate, the government has adopted the practice of granting a maximum of 10% grace marks to students who narrowly miss the passing mark in up to three subjects. This initiative has enabled 30 to 40 thousand students to pass each year.

