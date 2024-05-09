Karnataka SSLC exam results today: How to check result online?

The Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board is set to unveil SSLC 'Exam-1' results, with over 8.69 lakh students eagerly anticipating their outcomes. Stringent measures were implemented during exams, possibly leading to a speculated 10% drop in pass percentage. To mitigate this, the government offers up to 10% grace marks to students narrowly missing the pass mark in up to three subjects.

Excitement and anticipation fill the air as the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board gears up to unveil the results of the SSLC 'Exam-1'. Over eight and a half lakh students from the state are eagerly awaiting the outcome of their hard work. The announcement is scheduled for Thursday, May 9th, at 10:30 am.

Officials from the education department and the board will reveal the results during a press conference at the board office in Malleswaram. Following the announcement, students can promptly access their results by visiting the board's website at https://karresults.nic.in This year witnessed a substantial participation of 8.69 lakh students in the SSLC Exam 1.



However, there is a cloud of uncertainty looming over the outcome this time. Stringent measures were implemented during the examination, including the installation of CCTV cameras in every examination room. As a result, it is speculated that there might be a significant drop in the pass percentage. In the preceding academic year of 2022-23, the pass percentage stood at 83.89%. Nonetheless, this time around, there is a possibility of a 10% decline in the results.

To bolster the pass rate, the government has adopted the practice of granting a maximum of 10% grace marks to students who narrowly miss the passing mark in up to three subjects. This initiative has enabled 30 to 40 thousand students to pass each year.

