Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why is gold purchased on this day?

Lifestyle
The most auspicious time of the year to buy gold is here as Akshaya Tritiya falls on May 10, 2024.
It is claimed that on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Shiva, and Lord Brahma blessed Lord Kuber and assigned him the job of guarding heaven's wealth.
As a result, it is thought that purchasing precious items such as gold and silver in the name of Lord Kuber will only increase their worth.
Another reason to be believed is that on this day, Lord Krishna paid a surprise visit to the Pandavas in exile.
Draupadi fell to his feet and begged pardon for failing to prepare a spectacular feast.
Lord Krishna thanked her, pulled a single strand of herb from the bowl of food, and gave the Pandavas the Akshaya Patra, or bowl of abundance.
People acquire gold, silver, and other metals on this day because they believe their value will never fall.
It is thought that whatever is purchased on this day will always benefit people and be appreciated.