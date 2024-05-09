Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    GSEB HSC Result 2024: Gujarat Board ANNOUNCES Class 12 marks; Know how to download your scorecard

    Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has declared GSEB HSC 12th Result 2024 on May 9, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Gujarat Class 12 Science and General stream can check their results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. 

    GSEB HSC Result 2024: Gujarat Board ANNOUNCES Class 12 marks; Know how to download your scorecard gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2024, 9:23 AM IST

    The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the GSEB Class 12 or HSC Science and General stream results today, May 9, at 9 a.m. The tests were administered from March 11 to March 26. Students who took the tests can view their results at the official website, gseb.org.

    To pass the Gujarat Class 12th science examinations, students must achieve at least 33 out of 100 in each subject. Aside from the Gujarat board class 12 results, the GSEB has also released the GUJCET results.

    Students will need their admit cards to check the GSEB HSC result as it has their roll or enrollment number.

    How to check your marks?

    Step 1. Go to the official website, gseb.org.
    Step 2: On the homepage, click the GSEB 12th Result link.
    Step 3: A new login page will appear; input your roll number and other information.
    Step 4: Your Class 12 science results will display on the screen.
    Step 5: Download and print off the results for future reference.

    To pass the Gujarat HSC Science test, a student must obtain at least 33% in each subject, which includes both theory and practical exams. This applies to both individual topics and the total score.
     

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 9:25 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty directs officials to ensure safety of school buildings before re-opening on June 3 anr

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty directs officials to ensure safety of school buildings before re-opening in June

    Kerala SSLC Results 2024 today; Know how to check your marks rkn

    Kerala SSLC Results 2024 today; Know how to check your marks

    ISC ICSE Results 2024: CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 marks ANNOUNCED! How to check score card through SMS, DigiLocker gcw

    ISC, ICSE Results 2024: Class 10 and Class 12 marks ANNOUNCED! How to check score card through SMS, DigiLocker

    ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 to be announced today; Know how to check your marks & more gcw

    ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 to be announced today; Know how to check your marks & more

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2024 to be declared after THIS date; Check details gcw

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2024 to be declared after THIS date; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Mothers Day 2024: Chocolate raspberry trifle to alfredo pasta, 6 dishes to make on THIS day RKK

    Mothers Day 2024: Chocolate raspberry trifle to alfredo pasta, 6 dishes to make on THIS day

    Petrol diesel price on May 9: Know how much it costs in top cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on May 9: Know how much it costs in top cities

    Were Dino Morea, John Abraham not in talking terms because of Bipasha Basu? Here's what we know RKK

    Were Dino Morea, John Abraham not in talking terms because of Bipasha Basu? Here's what we know

    Mumbai: 19-year-old teen dies after consuming Chicken Shawarma, food stall owners arrested vkp

    Mumbai: 19-year-old dies after consuming Chicken Shawarma, food stall owners arrested

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 3 districts of the state today amid soaring temperature rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 3 districts of the state today amid soaring temperature

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon