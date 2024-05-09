GSEB HSC Result 2024: Gujarat Board ANNOUNCES Class 12 marks; Know how to download your scorecard

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has declared GSEB HSC 12th Result 2024 on May 9, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Gujarat Class 12 Science and General stream can check their results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the GSEB Class 12 or HSC Science and General stream results today, May 9, at 9 a.m. The tests were administered from March 11 to March 26. Students who took the tests can view their results at the official website, gseb.org.

To pass the Gujarat Class 12th science examinations, students must achieve at least 33 out of 100 in each subject. Aside from the Gujarat board class 12 results, the GSEB has also released the GUJCET results.

Students will need their admit cards to check the GSEB HSC result as it has their roll or enrollment number.

How to check your marks?

Step 1. Go to the official website, gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the GSEB 12th Result link.

Step 3: A new login page will appear; input your roll number and other information.

Step 4: Your Class 12 science results will display on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print off the results for future reference.

To pass the Gujarat HSC Science test, a student must obtain at least 33% in each subject, which includes both theory and practical exams. This applies to both individual topics and the total score.



