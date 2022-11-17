Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AEEE 2023: Registration to commence on November 18; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply

    Aspirants, who wish to register for the AEEE 2023, can do it at  amrita.edu. The last date to apply for AEEE 2023 has yet to be announced by officials. Interested candidates can register for AEEE 2023 by submitting the required information on the official website.

    AEEE 2023: Registration to commence on November 18; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 6:22 PM IST

    The online registration process for the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2023 entrance exam will commence on Friday, November 18, 2022. Candidates can apply online at the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, amrita.edu. Candidates must pay the AEEE application fee at the time of registration. While applying, scanned copies of educational credentials, passport-size pictures, signatures, evidence of the date of birth, and other papers are necessary.

    The AEEE exam is conducted to get admission to Amrita University's undergraduate engineering programmes. AEEE 2023 will be held in 140 countries using computer-based testing (CBT). The AEEE 2023 time duration is 2.5 hours and will consist of 100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English.

    Know the eligibility criteria for the AEEE 2023:

    Candidates must have passed a 12th-grade or equivalent examination from a recognised board. Those who will take their examinations in 2023 are also eligible to apply. They must, however, upload their paperwork by the deadline. They must also achieve a cumulative grade point average of 60 per cent in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Furthermore, their marks in any of these subjects must be at least 55 per cent. Only candidates born on or after July 1 can register for the exam.

    Know how to apply for the AEEE 2023: 

    1) Visit the official website, amrita.edu

    2) On the homepage, click on the 'AEEE 2023 registration link.' 

    3) Key in the required details and submit

    4) After registration, details will be sent to the candidate's email ID and password. 

    5) Log in one more and complete the application form

    6) Submit it and download a copy of the AEEE 2023 form 

    Also Read: HP TET 2022: HPBOSE releases exam dates, to commence on December 10; check here

    Also Read: Karnataka KCET 2022: Round 2 counselling schedule released; Know how to apply, important dates & more

    Also Read: NEET MDS 2023: NBE postpones MDS exam to March; check details

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 6:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HP TET 2022: HPBOSE releases exam dates, to commence on December 10; check here - adt

    HP TET 2022: HPBOSE releases exam dates, to commence on December 10; check here

    Karnataka KCET 2022 Round 2 counselling schedule released Know how to apply important dates more gcw

    Karnataka KCET 2022: Round 2 counselling schedule released; Know how to apply, important dates & more

    NEET MDS 2023: NBE postpones MDS exam to March; check details - adt

    NEET MDS 2023: NBE postpones MDS exam to March; check details

    FMGE December 2022 exam rescheduled due to MCD Elections in Delhi; check revised dates - adt

    FMGE December 2022 exam rescheduled due to MCD Elections in Delhi; check revised dates

    MHT CET LLB 3 years merit list for CAP Round 2 released; know how to check - adt

    MHT CET LLB 3 years merit list for CAP Round 2 released; know how to check

    Recent Stories

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India priced at Rs 77 5 lakh Why you should buy it gcw

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India, priced at Rs 77.5 lakh; Why is it a must buy?

    6 unspoken signs that show he is really into you sur

    6 unspoken signs that show he is really into you

    Drishyam 2 box office prediction Can Ajay Devgn Tabu starrer break its prequel opening day stats drb

    Drishyam 2 box office prediction: Can Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer break its prequel’s opening day stats?

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India, live streaming details and more snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India and more

    Former SpaceX employees claim they were fired for speaking against Elon Musk file charges gcw

    Former SpaceX employees claim they were fired for speaking against Elon Musk, file charges

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon