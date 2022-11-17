AEEE 2023: Registration to commence on November 18; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply

Aspirants, who wish to register for the AEEE 2023, can do it at amrita.edu. The last date to apply for AEEE 2023 has yet to be announced by officials. Interested candidates can register for AEEE 2023 by submitting the required information on the official website.

The online registration process for the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2023 entrance exam will commence on Friday, November 18, 2022. Candidates can apply online at the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, amrita.edu. Candidates must pay the AEEE application fee at the time of registration. While applying, scanned copies of educational credentials, passport-size pictures, signatures, evidence of the date of birth, and other papers are necessary.

The AEEE exam is conducted to get admission to Amrita University's undergraduate engineering programmes. AEEE 2023 will be held in 140 countries using computer-based testing (CBT). The AEEE 2023 time duration is 2.5 hours and will consist of 100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English.

Know the eligibility criteria for the AEEE 2023:

Candidates must have passed a 12th-grade or equivalent examination from a recognised board. Those who will take their examinations in 2023 are also eligible to apply. They must, however, upload their paperwork by the deadline. They must also achieve a cumulative grade point average of 60 per cent in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Furthermore, their marks in any of these subjects must be at least 55 per cent. Only candidates born on or after July 1 can register for the exam.

Know how to apply for the AEEE 2023:

1) Visit the official website, amrita.edu

2) On the homepage, click on the 'AEEE 2023 registration link.'

3) Key in the required details and submit

4) After registration, details will be sent to the candidate's email ID and password.

5) Log in one more and complete the application form

6) Submit it and download a copy of the AEEE 2023 form

