Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty directs officials to ensure safety of school buildings before re-opening in June

Thiruvananthapuram: General Education Minister V Sivankutty convened a meeting of heads of local self-government bodies on Tuesday (May 07) regarding the opening of schools in the state on June 3. The Minister stated in the meeting that the safety of children should be given utmost importance from the beginning of the academic year. Safety measures for children commuting between home and school, including using private vehicles, public transport, and school buses, as well as crossing roads and railway lines, and using water transport, were thoroughly reviewed and will be implemented at the school level to ensure the safety of students.

Ensuring the safety of children, and the fitness of the school building is of paramount importance. Classes can only be conducted if the school possesses a fitness certificate from the relevant local government authority. Additionally, maintaining cleanliness on school premises is crucial to prevent hazardous situations. The minister emphasized the necessity for schools to provide a safe and inspiring learning environment. Adequate learning resources and infrastructure should be available in each school to cater to the diverse learning needs of every child.

The differently-abled children require special attention and must be provided with basic facilities and an inclusive learning environment, noted the Minister. Teacher awareness plays a vital role in this regard. Every school needs to adhere to relevant guidelines while ensuring the safety and rights of all children. Regarding cleanliness, the school premises should be thoroughly cleaned before the school opens. Initiatives to clean classrooms and school premises can be undertaken by Parent-Teacher Associations, Local Self-Government Institutions, Voluntary Organizations, and Alumni Associations, said the minister. V Sivankutty highlighted the importance of making the school environment appealing through various activities.

He said that the school admission procedures should be completed smoothly. 'Praveshonalsavam' programs should be organized comprehensively. The meeting discussed the actions to be implemented by the officers/school authorities.

