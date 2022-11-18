KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 web options entry commences; know steps

To finish the KCET round 2 web choices, candidates must log in with their CET number and captcha code. Applicants can change their KCET 2022 online selections until November 19, 2022.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has begun the round 2 choices entry procedure for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The link to enter the KCET 2022 round 2 options exam is accessible on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. During the web options entry process, candidates must enter their college and course preferences in the desired order.

Based on the KCET option entry, KEA will announce the KCET 2022 round 2 seat assignment. On November 21, 2022, the KCET round 2 option entry result will be announced. Candidates whose names appear on the allotment list will be able to exercise their options in round 2 from November 22 to November 24, 2022.

Know web options entry steps for KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2:

1) Visit the official website of KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

2) Click on the 'KCET option entry' link on the home screen

3) Key in the CET number and the asked captcha code and submit

4) And then generate a password

5) The KCET web options will be on the screen

6) Choose the preferred choices of college and programmes and then submit



