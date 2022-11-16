HP TET 2022: HPBOSE releases exam dates, to commence on December 10; check here

According to the Himachal Pradesh Board's official announcement, the HPTET 2022 Exam will be held in December 2022. The HP TET test will cover eight subjects: JBT, Shashtri, TGT Arts, TGT Medical, TGT Non-Medical, Language Teacher, Punjabi, and Urdu.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE, announced the HP TET 2022 Exam Dates on Wednesday. The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, HPTET November test dates are now available on the official website, hpbose.org.

Know the entire HP TET 2022 schedule here:

1) JBT TET - December 10, 2022, 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

2) Shashtri TET- December 10, 2022, 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

3) TGT Arts TET - December 11, 2022, 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

4) TGT Medical TET - December 11, 2022, 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

5) TGT Non-Medical TET - December 12, 2022, 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

6) Language Teacher TET - December 12, 2022, 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

7) Punjabi TET - December 25, 2022, 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

8) Urdu TET - December 25, 2022, 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

The HP TET 2022 exams will begin on December 10, 2022. Each examination for the HP TET 2022 exam will last 2 hours and 30 minutes.

According to prior patterns, the HP TET Admit Card 2022 would be available three to four days before the exam day. For example, the HPTET Admit Card for the JBT TET will be available around December 6 or 7, 2022.

According to the information provided by HPBOSE, candidates who wish to apply for the HPBOSE Exam must do so by November 22, 2022, before 11:59 pm.

Candidates who intend to apply for the TET 2022 Exam should do so through the official website, hpbose.org. Candidates can apply for the HP TET 2022 Exam after November 22, 2022, by paying a late fee of Rs 300.

