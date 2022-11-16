Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HP TET 2022: HPBOSE releases exam dates, to commence on December 10; check here

    According to the Himachal Pradesh Board's official announcement, the HPTET 2022 Exam will be held in December 2022. The HP TET test will cover eight subjects: JBT, Shashtri, TGT Arts, TGT Medical, TGT Non-Medical, Language Teacher, Punjabi, and Urdu. 

    HP TET 2022: HPBOSE releases exam dates, to commence on December 10; check here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 9:23 PM IST

    The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE, announced the HP TET 2022 Exam Dates on Wednesday. The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, HPTET November test dates are now available on the official website, hpbose.org.

    According to the Himachal Pradesh Board's official announcement, the HPTET 2022 Exam will be held in December 2022. The HP TET test will cover eight subjects: JBT, Shashtri, TGT Arts, TGT Medical, TGT Non-Medical, Language Teacher, Punjabi, and Urdu. 

    Know the entire HP TET 2022 schedule here:

    1) JBT TET - December 10, 2022, 10:00 am to 12:30 pm  

    2) Shashtri TET- December 10, 2022, 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm 

    3) TGT Arts TET - December 11, 2022, 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

    4) TGT Medical TET - December 11, 2022, 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm 

    5) TGT Non-Medical TET - December 12, 2022, 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

    6) Language Teacher TET - December 12, 2022, 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

    7) Punjabi TET - December 25, 2022, 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

    8) Urdu TET - December 25, 2022, 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

    The HP TET 2022 exams will begin on December 10, 2022. Each examination for the HP TET 2022 exam will last 2 hours and 30 minutes.

    According to prior patterns, the HP TET Admit Card 2022 would be available three to four days before the exam day. For example, the HPTET Admit Card for the JBT TET will be available around December 6 or 7, 2022.

    According to the information provided by HPBOSE, candidates who wish to apply for the HPBOSE Exam must do so by November 22, 2022, before 11:59 pm. 

    Candidates who intend to apply for the TET 2022 Exam should do so through the official website, hpbose.org. Candidates can apply for the HP TET 2022 Exam after November 22, 2022, by paying a late fee of Rs 300. 

    Also read: Karnataka KCET 2022: Round 2 counselling schedule released; Know how to apply, important dates & more

    Also read: NEET MDS 2023: NBE postpones MDS exam to March; check details

    Also read: FMGE December 2022 exam rescheduled due to MCD Elections in Delhi; check revised dates

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 9:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka KCET 2022 Round 2 counselling schedule released Know how to apply important dates more gcw

    Karnataka KCET 2022: Round 2 counselling schedule released; Know how to apply, important dates & more

    NEET MDS 2023: NBE postpones MDS exam to March; check details - adt

    NEET MDS 2023: NBE postpones MDS exam to March; check details

    FMGE December 2022 exam rescheduled due to MCD Elections in Delhi; check revised dates - adt

    FMGE December 2022 exam rescheduled due to MCD Elections in Delhi; check revised dates

    MHT CET LLB 3 years merit list for CAP Round 2 released; know how to check - adt

    MHT CET LLB 3 years merit list for CAP Round 2 released; know how to check

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Provisional seat allotment for Round 2 released; know steps to check - adt

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional result released; know steps to check

    Recent Stories

    Will Glenn Maxwell return to action before IPL 2023? RCB's Mike Hesson gives crucial update snt

    Will Glenn Maxwell return to action before IPL 2023? RCB's Mike Hesson gives crucial update

    Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma on ventilator suffers multiple cardiac arrests-report RBA

    Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma on ventilator suffers multiple cardiac arrests-report

    football Is Kylian Mbappe bigger than PSG? Christophe Galtier gives hard-hitting response snt

    Is Kylian Mbappe bigger than PSG? Christophe Galtier gives hard-hitting response

    Be ready for long working hours or...: Elon Musk's new message to Twitter staff - adt

    'Be ready for long working hours or...': Elon Musk's new message to Twitter staff

    Australia tour to India 2023: Delhi likely to host Test after 5 years Dharamsala, Ahmedabad also in fray snt

    Australia's tour to India 2023: Delhi likely to host Test after 5 years; Dharamsala, Ahmedabad also in fray

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon