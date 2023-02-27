Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBSE Board Exam 2023: HSLC, HSSLC Admit Cards anticipated soon; check details

    NBSE Board Exam 2023: Students taking the HSLC and HSSLC are advised to bring their admit cards to the exam centre without fail, as they will only be allowed to take the exam with them. There have been 24,360 registrations for the HSLC exam and 16,083 registrations for the HSSLC exam. 

    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education, NBSE Board Exam 2023, will release the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Admit Card this week. According to the most recent information, the admit card would be released after the February 27 State Assembly Elections, which are still underway. The assembly elections are concluding on Monday, February 27. 

    According to official communication, the school heads were informed that admit cards would be issued after the state assembly elections on February 27, 2023. The admit cards will be delivered to the schools on February 9 but will not be issued until after February 27.

    The NBSE Board Exam 2023 for Class 10 will be held on March 10, 2023, and end on March 22, 2023, while the NBSE Class 12 board exams will be held between March 9, 2023, and March 31, 2023.

    Classes 10 and 12 exams will be held from 9:00 am to noon. There have been 24,360 registrations for the HSLC exam and 16,083 registrations for the HSSLC exam. Students taking the HSLC and HSSLC are advised to bring their admit cards to the exam centre without fail, as they will only be allowed to take the exam with them.

    Students should keep checking the official website for more updates and announcements regarding the NBSE Board Exam 2023.

    Also Read: CBSE Exams 2023: Board issues warning against fake news of paper leak; check notice

    Also Read: NEST 2023: Registration process for examination commences on nestexam.in; know application fees, exam pattern

    Also Read: CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration deadline for MBA admission extended; UG, PG deadlines till March 10

