NEST 2023: Registration process for examination commences on nestexam.in; know application fees, exam pattern

NEST 2023: The application deadline for the NEST 2023 Exam is May 17, 2023. The entrance exam is set to be held on June 24, 2023. On June 12, NEST 2023 Admit Cards will be released. The results of NEST 2023 will be announced on July 10.

The National Entrance Screening Test, or NEST 2023, has now commenced registration. Candidates can now fill out the application form at nestexam.in. The application deadline for the exam is May 17. The entrance exam is set to be held on June 24, 2023. On June 12, admit cards will be distributed. The results of NEST 2023 will be announced on July 10.

Admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai, Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) is through an entrance exam. The policy for declaring NEST results has been changed by the exam-conducting authority.

This year, the NEST merit list will be compiled based on candidates' performance in the best three of the four subjects, and this will apply to both NISER and CEBS institutes.

In NEST 2022, the NISER merit list was prepared using scores from all four subjects.

NEST 2023: know important dates

1) February 27, 2023 - Online registration to begin

2) May 17, 2023 - Online registration deadline

3) June 12, 2023 - Admit card to be out

4) June 24, 2023 - NEST 2023 examination

5) July 10, 2023 - Resul to be out

NEST 2023: know the exam pattern

The questions will be objective in nature to test the candidate's subject comprehension and analytic ability. There will be four sections, each with questions from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. Only the top three subject scores will be considered when preparing the merit list.

NEST 2023: know how to apply

1) Navigate to the official website at nestexam.in

2) Click on the NEST 2023 registration link on the homepage

3) Register and complete the application form

4) Upload the required document and make the payment

5) Download and take the print

NEST 2023: know the application fee

1) General, OBC categories - Rs 1200

2) SC/ST/Divyangjan categories and all female candidates - Rs 600

Also Read: CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration deadline for MBA admission extended; UG, PG deadlines till March 10

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 postponement: Supreme Court to resume hearing shortly; admit card released

Also Read: TSPSC examination hall ticket to be released on February 27; Top 4 FAQs answered