Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEST 2023: Registration process for examination commences on nestexam.in; know application fees, exam pattern

    NEST 2023: The application deadline for the NEST 2023 Exam is May 17, 2023. The entrance exam is set to be held on June 24, 2023. On June 12, NEST 2023 Admit Cards will be released. The results of NEST 2023 will be announced on July 10.

    NEST 2023: Registration process for examination commences on nestexam.in; know application fees, exam pattern - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 2:41 PM IST

    The National Entrance Screening Test, or NEST 2023, has now commenced registration. Candidates can now fill out the application form at nestexam.in. The application deadline for the exam is May 17. The entrance exam is set to be held on June 24, 2023. On June 12, admit cards will be distributed. The results of NEST 2023 will be announced on July 10.

    Admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai, Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) is through an entrance exam. The policy for declaring NEST results has been changed by the exam-conducting authority.

    This year, the NEST merit list will be compiled based on candidates' performance in the best three of the four subjects, and this will apply to both NISER and CEBS institutes.

    In NEST 2022, the NISER merit list was prepared using scores from all four subjects.

    NEST 2023: know important dates

    1) February 27, 2023 - Online registration to begin 

    2) May 17, 2023 - Online registration deadline

    3) June 12, 2023 - Admit card to be out 

    4) June 24, 2023 - NEST 2023 examination

    5) July 10, 2023 - Resul to be out 

    NEST 2023: know the exam pattern

    The questions will be objective in nature to test the candidate's subject comprehension and analytic ability. There will be four sections, each with questions from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. Only the top three subject scores will be considered when preparing the merit list.

    NEST 2023: know how to apply

    1) Navigate to the official website at nestexam.in

    2) Click on the NEST 2023 registration link on the homepage

    3) Register and complete the application form

    4) Upload the required document and make the payment 

    5) Download and take the print 

    NEST 2023: know the application fee

    1) General, OBC categories - Rs 1200

    2) SC/ST/Divyangjan categories and all female candidates - Rs 600

    Also Read: CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration deadline for MBA admission extended; UG, PG deadlines till March 10

    Also Read: NEET PG 2023 postponement: Supreme Court to resume hearing shortly; admit card released

    Also Read: TSPSC examination hall ticket to be released on February 27; Top 4 FAQs answered

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration deadline for MBA admission extended; UG, PG deadlines till March 10 - adt

    CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration deadline for MBA admission extended; UG, PG deadlines till March 10

    NEET PG 2023 postponement: Supreme Court to resume hearing shortly; admit card released - adt

    NEET PG 2023 postponement: Supreme Court to resume hearing shortly; admit card released

    TSPSC 2023 examination hall ticket to be released on February 27; Top 4 FAQs answered - adt

    TSPSC examination hall ticket to be released on February 27; Top 4 FAQs answered

    All India Council of Technical Education AICTE launches portal for QIP admissions 2023; check details - adt

    All India Council of Technical Education launches portal for QIP admissions 2023; check details

    ICSI CS June 2023: Registration process to commence from February 26 at icsi.edu; know schedule - adt

    ICSI CS June 2023: Registration process to commence from February 26 at icsi.edu; know schedule

    Recent Stories

    (Video) Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad caught kissing on camera; fans bash paps for 'invasion of privacy' vma

    (Video) Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad caught kissing on camera; fans bash paps for 'invasion of privacy'

    Salman Khan goes creative to announce much-awaited song Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan vma

    Salman Khan goes creative to announce much-awaited song Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

    Twitter layoff: Employee whose sleeping photo went viral was fired recently gcw

    Twitter layoff: Employee whose sleeping photo went viral was fired recently

    Erik ten hag got moves: Video of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag dancing after EFL/Carabao/League Cup title win goes viral, fans are loving it-ayh

    'Erik's got moves': Video of Man United boss dancing after League Cup title win goes viral, fans are loving it

    Oscars 2023: Will Ram Charan perform Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards? Read THIS RBA

    Oscars 2023: Will Ram Charan perform Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon