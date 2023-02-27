CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration deadline for MBA admission extended; UG, PG deadlines till March 10

CUSAT CAT 2023: The CUSAT MBA registration deadline for MBA admission without the late fee has been extended until April 30. Candidates who miss the deadline can apply by paying a late fee until May 3, 2023. The CUSAT UG and PG application deadlines are March 10.

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has once again extended the deadline for registering for the CUSAT CAT for MBA, UG, and PG admission. Interested students can fill out the CUSAT application form 2023 on the official website, admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The CUSAT MBA registration deadline for MBA admission without the late fee has been extended until April 30, and candidates who miss the deadline can apply by paying a late fee until May 3, 2023. The CUSAT UG and PG application deadlines are March 10. Applicants can register until March 15 by paying a late fee.

Other than NRI, international, PIO, and Children of Indian Gulf Workers, candidates opting for state merit or all-India quota seats must pay Rs 1,100 to appear for a maximum of two test codes. The fee for Kerala SC and ST candidates to take up to two test codes is Rs 500. For each additional test code, Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 250 for KSC/KST candidates.

The CUSAT CAT 2023 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode on April 29, 30, and May 1, 2023. The university will issue CUSAT admit cards between April 18 and May 1, 2023.

CUSAT 2023: How to register

Applicants can complete the CUSAT 2023 application form by following the steps below.

1) The official website of CUSAT is admissions.cusat.ac.in in 2023

2) Click on the CUSAT 2023 registration link

3) Now, select the 'New candidate registration' option

4) To generate a password, enter basic information such as your name and a valid email address

5) Log in with the credentials you created

6) Enter your personal and academic information and upload any relevant documents

7) Examine the CUSAT application form and pay the application fees

8) Submit the CUSAT form and save it for future use

Also Read: CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, required documents

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 postponement: Supreme Court to resume hearing shortly; admit card released

Also Read: TSPSC examination hall ticket to be released on February 27; Top 4 FAQs answered