Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration deadline for MBA admission extended; UG, PG deadlines till March 10

    CUSAT CAT 2023: The CUSAT MBA registration deadline for MBA admission without the late fee has been extended until April 30. Candidates who miss the deadline can apply by paying a late fee until May 3, 2023. The CUSAT UG and PG application deadlines are March 10.
     

    CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration deadline for MBA admission extended; UG, PG deadlines till March 10 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 1:31 PM IST

    Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has once again extended the deadline for registering for the CUSAT CAT for MBA, UG, and PG admission. Interested students can fill out the CUSAT application form 2023 on the official website, admissions.cusat.ac.in.

    The CUSAT MBA registration deadline for MBA admission without the late fee has been extended until April 30, and candidates who miss the deadline can apply by paying a late fee until May 3, 2023. The CUSAT UG and PG application deadlines are March 10. Applicants can register until March 15 by paying a late fee.

    Other than NRI, international, PIO, and Children of Indian Gulf Workers, candidates opting for state merit or all-India quota seats must pay Rs 1,100 to appear for a maximum of two test codes. The fee for Kerala SC and ST candidates to take up to two test codes is Rs 500. For each additional test code, Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 250 for KSC/KST candidates.

    The CUSAT CAT 2023 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode on April 29, 30, and May 1, 2023. The university will issue CUSAT admit cards between April 18 and May 1, 2023.

    CUSAT 2023: How to register
    Applicants can complete the CUSAT 2023 application form by following the steps below.
    1) The official website of CUSAT is admissions.cusat.ac.in in 2023
    2) Click on the CUSAT 2023 registration link
    3) Now, select the 'New candidate registration' option
    4) To generate a password, enter basic information such as your name and a valid email address
    5) Log in with the credentials you created
    6) Enter your personal and academic information and upload any relevant documents
    7) Examine the CUSAT application form and pay the application fees
    8) Submit the CUSAT form and save it for future use

    Also Read: CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, required documents

    Also Read: NEET PG 2023 postponement: Supreme Court to resume hearing shortly; admit card released

    Also Read: TSPSC examination hall ticket to be released on February 27; Top 4 FAQs answered

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 1:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET PG 2023 postponement: Supreme Court to resume hearing shortly; admit card released - adt

    NEET PG 2023 postponement: Supreme Court to resume hearing shortly; admit card released

    TSPSC 2023 examination hall ticket to be released on February 27; Top 4 FAQs answered - adt

    TSPSC examination hall ticket to be released on February 27; Top 4 FAQs answered

    All India Council of Technical Education AICTE launches portal for QIP admissions 2023; check details - adt

    All India Council of Technical Education launches portal for QIP admissions 2023; check details

    ICSI CS June 2023: Registration process to commence from February 26 at icsi.edu; know schedule - adt

    ICSI CS June 2023: Registration process to commence from February 26 at icsi.edu; know schedule

    LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 to be out soon at licindia.in; know important dates, other details - adt

    LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 to be out soon at licindia.in; know important dates, other details

    Recent Stories

    WORLD RECORD ALERT: Isle of Man bowled out for 10 vs Spain to register lowest T20I total ever, Twitter trolls-ayh

    WORLD RECORD ALERT: Isle of Man bowled out for 10 vs Spain to register lowest T20I total ever; Twitter trolls

    Gautam Adani net worth drops below USD 40 billion reaches 2 year low gcw

    Gautam Adani’s net worth drops below $40 billion, reaches at 2-year low

    Kangana Ranaut claims the Bollywood film industry is 'bhikhari film mafia'; see her Viral tweets vma

    Kangana Ranaut claims the Bollywood film industry is 'bhikhari film mafia'; see her Viral tweets

    Video and Photos: 'Rashmika Mandanna is Urfi Javed 2.0', say fans, as they are not happy with actress' BOLD short dress

    Video and Photos: 'Rashmika Mandanna is Urfi Javed 2.0', say fans, as they are not happy with actress' dress

    Arvind Kejriwal's massive claim: 'CBI officers did not want to arrest Sisodia but AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal's massive claim: 'CBI officers did not want to arrest Sisodia, but…'

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon