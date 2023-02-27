Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Exams 2023: Board issues warning against fake news of paper leak; check notice

    CBSE Board Exams 2023: The CBSE Board said that it would consider students spreading fake news to have used unfair means and would take action following the rules and sections of the IPC.

    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that misinformation about the ongoing Class 10 and Class 12 board exams is being spread via social media on Monday, February 27. The board has warned of severe consequences for students and others spreading rumours about the paper leak. 

    According to the CBSE notice, "The Board has learned that certain unscrupulous individuals regularly spread rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms about a paper leak or claiming access to 2023 exam question papers. These individuals, groups, and agencies intend to defraud gullible students and parents by demanding money in return. Such irresponsible behaviour causes confusion and panic among students and the general public." CBSE said it is actively identifying and prosecuting those spreading fake news and rumours.

    "CBSE is regularly informing Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in disseminating fake news through social media platforms under various provisions of the IPC and IT Act," it said.

    The board also added that it would consider students spreading fake news to have used unfair means and would take action following the rules and sections of the IPC.

    The document added, "Parents are also asked to advise their children not to believe such rumours and not to engage in any activity that interferes with the smooth conduct of Board examinations."

