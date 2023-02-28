Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Last-minute NEET PG exam preparation tips, strategies to help you score high

    NEET PG 2023: The National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam will begin on Match 5. As the NEET PG 2023 Exam date approaches, candidates frequently experience anxiety and stress. Here are some tips to help candidates stay focused during this time.

    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 6:24 PM IST

    The National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam will begin on Match 5. NEET PG 2023 is regarded as one of India's most challenging medical entrance examinations due to the limited seats in government medical colleges and private universities. 

    As the NEET PG 2023 Exam date approaches, candidates frequently experience anxiety and stress. Here are some tips to help candidates stay focused during this time.

    NEET PG 2023: Follow strategic revision
    Candidates can effectively revisit important topics and chapters by creating a well-planned revision pattern to improve their understanding.

    Concentrate on what you've learned so far and stick to your revision plan and timetable. Candidates should conduct daily progress assessments. While reviewing notes is essential, additional techniques such as flashcards can be used to prepare. This will also help you improve your visual memory. 

    Candidates should also remember that they should take their own notes in addition to the material available online.

    NEET PG 2023: Be consistent
    Following a pattern, while preparing for the NEET PG exam can be difficult, but it is also necessary to have a schedule for competitive exams. This makes it easier to maintain a consistent focus.

    This is especially true when it comes to your sleep routines right before the exams, as staying up all night and getting insufficient sleep can have a negative impact on your vitality, efficiency, and attention. Thus, set a bedtime for yourself every night, so your body does not have to adjust to new habits.

    NEET PG 2023: Clear your queries
    Candidates preparing for the NEET PG 2023 exam will encounter problems, difficulties, and doubts while studying. These questions must be addressed by enlisting the assistance of a subject expert, teachers, and scholars. All doubts must be cleared to gain a firm grasp and deep understanding of the topics.

    NEET PG 2023: Take enough rest
    Have healthy stuff and take frequent breaks between study sessions. While you should avoid distractions, this does not mean that you should only read books. It's important to take regular breaks. To de-stress, engage in physical activities or meditate. 

    Other tips include following only authentic and verified sources of study material. Candidates should follow standardised source materials (Video Lectures and Notes) by subject experts. Choose certified learning resources; candidates must know everything about a few topics and a few things about each topic. The best guide is the previous year's questions, which help candidates choose high-yielding topics based on the most recent exam pattern. Furthermore, candidates must master answering MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions), which requires speed and accuracy.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 6:28 PM IST
