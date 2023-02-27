Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET PG 2023 postponement: Supreme Court to resume hearing shortly; admit card released

    NEET PG 2023 postponement supreme court latest news: The NEET PG internship cut-off date was recently extended by the Centre. During the previous hearing, the National Board of Examinations for Medical Science (NBE) informed the Supreme Court that 2.09 lakh students had registered for NEET PG and that if the exam is postponed, a date for the exam to be held in the near future may not be available.
     

    NEET PG 2023 postponement: Supreme Court to resume hearing shortly; admit card released - adt
    The Supreme Court of India (SC) will hear petitions for the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 entrance exam on Monday, February 27. The petitioners have requested that NEET PG 2023, which was scheduled for March 5, be moved to a later date. Students have claimed that there is insufficient time to prepare for the exam.

    Petitioners claim that if the NEET PG exam is held on March 5, counselling will begin until after August 11, the internship cut-off date.

    Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioners, told the bench that doctors are on internship for 12 hours a day and have no time to study for the exam.

    According to the petitioners, the issue they raised affects approximately 45,000 candidates. At the most recent hearing, no order was issued.

    NEET PG 2023: hearing postponement time
    The case for the postponement of NEET PG 2023 will be heard today. As of now, the Supreme Court has yet to provide a specific time. However, as the case is listed as Item 53, it will likely be heard around 2:00 pm.

    NEET PG 2023: admit card released
    The admit card for NEET PG 2023 was released today, February 27. Candidates are encouraged to visit the NVR website for more information.

    NEET PG 2023: what was SC's response
    During the most recent hearing, the Supreme Court noted that exam postponement would significantly impact many students. The bench said that for those who are eligible and are waiting, it is torture for them. Those who have been preparing for months together have to be instructed to wait.

