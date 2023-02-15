Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala SSLC 2023 admit card released; Here's how to download your hall ticket

    The Kerala SSLC 2023 admit cards will be available on the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. After the schools download the admit card, they will distribute the same to the students.

    Kerala SSLC 2023 admit card released Here is how to download your hall ticket gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 4:35 PM IST

    The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 final board examinations will take place in 2023, and the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has already released the admission cards. The respective school heads will need to use their login information to access the iExaMS site and get the admission cards. The official portal, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, will display the Kerala SSLC admission cards. Students can pick up their hall tickets from their individual schools when the school downloads the admission card from the official website.

    The SSLC examinations will be conducted between March 9 and March 29, according the official timetable. while the dates for the class 12 examinations are March 10–March 30. The class 10 and 12 examinations in Kerala will begin at 9:30 and end either at 11:15 or at 12:15. (depending on the subject). There won't be any tests given during the afternoon shift. The SSLC practise examinations are planned to be administered from February 27 to March 3.

    Also Read | GATE 2023 response sheet to be released today; Step-by-step guide to download it

    Here's how to download Kerala SSLC admit card 2023:

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in as the first step.

    Step 2: On the main site, schools must log in using the "school code, username, password, and captcha code."

    Step 3: A screen will show the Kerala SSLC Class 10 admit card for the year 2023.

    Step 4: Follow the directions and check, save, and download it.

    Also Read | NEET UG 2023: Registration to begin by February end; know required documents, other details

    The Kerala SSLC public examinations are projected to draw more than 4.5 lakh candidates this year. Beginning on April 3, the SSLC answer sheets will be evaluated, and the results will be made public by May 10. The state administration has previously declared that there will be roughly 9,762 instructors evaluating answer sheets at 70 sites for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate test.

    In the meantime, the state's plus one or class 11 and plus two or class 12 final examinations are anticipated to draw nearly nine lakh students this year. Go to Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan's official website for additional news and details.

    Also Read | Civil Services Exam 2023 to be held on May 28; UPSC states candidates can't withdraw application

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 4:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GATE 2023 response sheet to be released today Step by step guide to download it gcw

    GATE 2023 response sheet to be released today; Step-by-step guide to download it

    NEET UG 2023: Registration to begin by February end; know required documents, other details - adt

    NEET UG 2023: Registration to begin by February end; know required documents, other details

    Civil Services Exam 2023 to be held on May 28; UPSC states candidates can't withdraw application details here snt

    Civil Services Exam 2023 to be held on May 28; UPSC states candidates can't withdraw application

    Central Board of Secondary Education bans use of ChatGPT in classes 10, 12 board exams; check details - adt

    Central Board of Secondary Education bans use of ChatGPT in classes 10, 12 board exams; check details

    CMAT 2023: Registration process commences; know schedule, steps to apply - adt

    CMAT 2023: Registration process commences; know schedule, steps to apply

    Recent Stories

    Solar powered drone 'SURAJ' unveiled at Aero India 2023; know its use, features and more snt

    Solar-powered drone 'SURAJ' unveiled at Aero India 2023; know its use, features and more

    If somebody is doing better than my best, that is fine - Shikhar Dhawan on his Team India axe-ayh

    'If somebody is doing better than my best, that is fine' - Shikhar Dhawan on his Team India axe

    IT system failure delays, disrupts Lufthansa flights worldwide - adt

    IT system failure delays, disrupts Lufthansa flights worldwide

    football Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Chelsea legend Joe Cole chooses his true G.O.A.T. snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Chelsea legend Joe Cole chooses his true G.O.A.T.

    Rakhi Sawant vs Adil Khan Durrani: Actress' desire to fight her own case wins hearts vma

    Rakhi Sawant vs Adil Khan Durrani: Actress' desire to fight her own case wins hearts

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon