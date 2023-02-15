Kerala SSLC 2023 admit card released; Here's how to download your hall ticket

The Kerala SSLC 2023 admit cards will be available on the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. After the schools download the admit card, they will distribute the same to the students.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 final board examinations will take place in 2023, and the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has already released the admission cards. The respective school heads will need to use their login information to access the iExaMS site and get the admission cards. The official portal, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, will display the Kerala SSLC admission cards. Students can pick up their hall tickets from their individual schools when the school downloads the admission card from the official website.

The SSLC examinations will be conducted between March 9 and March 29, according the official timetable. while the dates for the class 12 examinations are March 10–March 30. The class 10 and 12 examinations in Kerala will begin at 9:30 and end either at 11:15 or at 12:15. (depending on the subject). There won't be any tests given during the afternoon shift. The SSLC practise examinations are planned to be administered from February 27 to March 3.

Here's how to download Kerala SSLC admit card 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in as the first step.

Step 2: On the main site, schools must log in using the "school code, username, password, and captcha code."

Step 3: A screen will show the Kerala SSLC Class 10 admit card for the year 2023.

Step 4: Follow the directions and check, save, and download it.

The Kerala SSLC public examinations are projected to draw more than 4.5 lakh candidates this year. Beginning on April 3, the SSLC answer sheets will be evaluated, and the results will be made public by May 10. The state administration has previously declared that there will be roughly 9,762 instructors evaluating answer sheets at 70 sites for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate test.

In the meantime, the state's plus one or class 11 and plus two or class 12 final examinations are anticipated to draw nearly nine lakh students this year. Go to Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan's official website for additional news and details.

