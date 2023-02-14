Civil Services Exam 2023 to be held on May 28; UPSC states candidates can't withdraw application

Candidates can apply for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination online through website www.upsconline.nic.in. The online applications can be filled up to February 21, 2023 till 6 pm.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has stated that candidates for the Civil Services Examination would not be permitted to withdraw their applications after submission.

The UPSC had in 2018 announced a facility for the withdrawal of applications by candidates after it found that roughly 50 per cent of the 10 lakh-plus candidates who fill in the application forms for the preliminary examination actually write the test.

"The candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their applications after the submission of the same," said a recent notification issued by the UPSC.

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 will be held on May 28, it said.

The prestigious examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.

According to the notification, the number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1,105, which include 37 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category, i.e. seven vacancies for candidates of blindness and low vision, five for deaf and hard of hearing and 15 for locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy, among others.

After receiving a firm number of openings from the cadre governing authorities, it was stated that the final number of vacancies might alter.

The Civil Services Exam 2022 will be used by the UPSC to fill 861 open positions. The Civil Services Examination 2023 will also be used to undertake recruitment for the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS).

"The Commission has also decided to extend the facility of making correction(s) in any field(s) of the application form for this examination from next day of the closure of the application window of this examination. This window will remain open for seven days from the date of opening of the same, i.e., from 22.02.2023 to 28.02.2023," it said.

Government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply, the notification said.

(With inputs from PTI)