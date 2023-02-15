Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE 2023 response sheet to be released today; Step-by-step guide to download it

    GATE 2023: Once it is released, candidates will be able to check and download their response sheet from the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. Through this response sheet, students will be able to check their overall marks obtained in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2023 exam.

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is all set to release the response sheets of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, February 15.  Candidates can check and download their response sheet from the GATE official website at gate.iitk.ac.in after it has been made available. IIT Kanpur held the test on February 4, 5, 11, and 12.

    The GATE 2023 response sheet will include the answers marked by candidates for all the sections in the exam. Students will be able to verify their total test scores on this answer sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2023.

    How to obtain the response sheet for GATE 2023.

    Step 1: Visit the gate.iitkgp.ac.in official page.

    Step 2: Look for and choose the answer sheet link from the site (if accessible).

    Step 3: Enter your login information in the new window and press submit.

    Step 4: Check and download the GATE 2023 response sheet in step 4.

    Step 5: Keep a printout of the response page as the fifth step.

    According to the schedule released, the GATE 2023 provisional answer key will be issued on the main website on February 21. Candidates have till February 25 to submit any complaints they may have to the preliminary answer key. The scorecards will be accessible for download starting on March 21. The GATE 2023 result will be announced on March 16.

    The primary goal of the GATE exam, which is administered at the national level, is to gauge students' full understanding of a variety of undergraduate engineering, technology, architecture, science, and arts fields. This test is given for admission and/or financial aid to Master's and PhD programmes in engineering, science, technology, architecture, and the arts. Public Sector Undertakings also use GATE scores in their hiring procedures.

    The test was administered using a computer. The exam took three hours to complete and included a total of 29 subjects. It is a 100-mark test with 85 questions from the relevant topic and 15 questions from general ability. For these questions, the first and second marks are fixed. Furthermore, for each incorrect response, one-third of the total marks will be subtracted.

