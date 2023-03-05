Jharkhand recruitment 2023 for 1478 home guard positions; apply online before March 17

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023: The Home Guard Department announces various recruitments regularly, and in this series, they have posted the most recent notice for Home Guard recruitment in the state. According to the Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023, there are 1478 openings in both rural and urban areas.

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad, has invited applications for various positions in Home Guards (Rural & Urban) and Application Forms from Jharkhand Home Guards District Commandant. The application form is underway, and the deadline for submission is March 17. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at rportalhg.egovdhn.in.

The Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023 is part of the Jharkhand police force and is in charge of maintaining law and order, assisting the police in their duties, and providing security during emergencies and events on the official website @dhanpad.nic.in. The hiring process is competitive, and successful candidates will be provided with training and benefits such as a uniform, medical facilities, and a stipend.

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023: about the vacancy

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1478 positions, with 840 in the urban cadre and 638 in the rural cadre.

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023: about application fees

The application fee is Rs 100.

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023: about age limit

The age of candidate should be between 19 and 40 years old.

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023: know how to apply

1) Visit the official website at https://rportalhg.egovdhn.in

2) Click on the 'apply link' on the homepage

3) Register, fill out the application form, and upload your documents

4) Pay the application fee and submit it

5) Print the form after downloading it

