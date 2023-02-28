Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 for 147 Managerial positions; apply online before March 15

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: The registration period began on February 28 and will conclude on March 15, 2023. The exam will be conducted in the months of March and April 2023. Through this recruitment drive, the organisation will fill 147 positions.

The Central Bank of India has released a notification for applications for various managerial positions. Eligible candidates can apply online at the Central Bank of India's official website at centralbankofindia.co.in.

The registration period began on February 28 and will conclude on March 15, 2023. The exam will be conducted in March/April 2023. The organisation will fill 147 positions as a result of this recruitment drive. Follow below for more information on eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: About vacancy details

1) CM - IT (Technical): 13 posts

2) SM - IT (Technical): 36 posts

3) Man - IT (Technical): 75 posts

4) AM - IT (Technical): 12 posts

5) CM (Functional): 5 posts

6) SM (Functional): 6 posts

Candidates interested in applying for the positions above can learn more about the educational requirements and age restrictions by visiting the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: About selection process

The selection process includes an online written test, coding test, personal interview, and/or any other mode the bank determines. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Simply meeting the eligibility requirements does not entitle a candidate to an interview.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: About application fees

All other candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 1000 + 18 per cent GST. Candidates from Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWDBD/Women are exempt from paying application fees.

