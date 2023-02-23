Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPFO recruitment 2023: Apply for 577 government vacancies; know age limit, pay scale

    EPFO recruitment 2023: The registration process will begin on February 25 and conclude on March 17, 2023. Following reports, there are currently 577 seats available. There are 418 openings for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer positions and 159 for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner positions.

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 3:21 PM IST

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the 577 Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) position. There are currently openings for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner positions.

    The registration period will begin on February 25 and conclude on March 17, 2023. Following reports, there are currently 577 seats available. There are 418 openings for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer positions and 159 for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner positions.

    EPFO recruitment 2023: About the age limit
    The minimum age limit to apply for any position is 18 years old, and the maximum is 35 years old.

    EPFO recruitment 2023: About the exam
    The exam will be taken offline. The multiple-choice questions will have a maximum score of 100. The exam will last two hours.

    EPFO recruitment 2023: know the steps to apply
    1) Navigate to the UPSC official website, www.upsc.gov.in
    2) On the website click on the 'UPSC EPFO 2022 notification' link
    3) Complete the registration process by clicking on 'Apply Now'
    4) Enter complete information, and the candidate will receive an ID and password to your registered mobile number and email address
    5) Fill out your educational qualifications and enter your ID and password on the application portal
    6) Upload scanned copies of your signature and photograph
    7) Apply online and pay Rs 100 as an application fee
    8) Submit and take a print 

    EPFO recruitment 2023: know about the pay scale
    According to the 7th CPC, Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer recruits will receive a level-08 pay matrix, and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner recruits will receive a level-10 pay matrix.

    EPFO recruitment 2023: know about the application fee
    1) No fee for SC/ ST/ PWD/ female candidates
    2) Gen/ OBC/ EWS categories - Rs 25 application fee

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 3:27 PM IST
