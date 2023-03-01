Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court to hear 75% eligibility criteria petition on April 6

    JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria revision was scheduled to be heard by the Bombay High Court on February 21, but the court did not hear it. The new hearing dates are revealed, and the candidates can anticipate the decision on April 6.

    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    The Bombay High Court will hear the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria revision petition on April 6, 2023. Advocate Anubha Srivastava Saha provided the most recent update on the court hearing of the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria. Students have challenged the National Testing Agency's eligibility criteria of 75 per cent.

    In her latest tweet, advocate Anubha Sahai tweeted, "#JEEMain2023 matter was mentioned before Hon'ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High Court for 75 per cent criteria the court will hear it on April 6."

     

    Following the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria, students must have obtained at least 75 per cent in their class 12 board exams or be in the top 20 per cent of successful candidates in their respective boards. On the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in, you can find detailed NTA JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria.

    JEE Main 2023: About the case?
    JEE Main 2023 aspirants are demanding to revise the required Class 12th percentile to 50 per cent, which currently is 75 per cent, and remove the top 20 percentile criteria.

    "Due to the Board's implementation of the 30:70 criterion on the results day, under which students in the first term were given 30 per cent and 70 per cent in the second term, some CBSE students could not achieve high marks in the year 2022. So those who performed well in the first term but not in the second term scored fewer marks, some even less than 75 per cent and also could not qualify to be in the top 20 percentile in the board."

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 1:44 PM IST
