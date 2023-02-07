JEE Main 2023: Twenty candidates score perfect 100 percentile in January edition; know toppers here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency announced the JEE Main toppers, along with the JEE Main Results 2023. In the BE and BTech papers of the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 result, as many as 20 candidates scored a 100 NTA score.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the January edition's Paper 1 JEE Main 2023 exam results. Also, the National Testing Agency announced the JEE Main toppers on Monday, February 6, along with the JEE Main Results 2023. In the BE and BTech papers of the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 result, as many as 20 candidates scored a 100 NTA score. Out of 20 JEE Main toppers 2023, 14 candidates from the General category, four from OBC-NCL, one from General EWS, and one from Scheduled Caste.

According to the testing agency, the NTA scores of approximately 50 candidates have been withheld as they are being investigated. These candidates' cases are being heard separately by a Committee. Their NTA Scores will be announced once the Committee has completed its report. Paper 1 (BE / BTech) attendance was 95.80 per cent across the country. According to NTA, this is the highest JEE Main exam attendance percentage since the examination began.

JEE Main Results 2023: Know the list of toppers who scored perfect 100 percentiles

1) Abhineet Majety

2) Amogh Jalan

3) Apurva Samota

4) Ashik Stenny

5) Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary

6) Deshank Pratap Singh

7) Dhruv Sanjay Jain

8) Dnyanesh Hemendra Shinde

9) Duggineni Venkata Yugesh

10) Gulshan Kumar

11) Guthikonda Abhiram

12) Kaushal Vijayvergiya

13) Krish Gupta

14) Mayank Son

15) N.K.Vishwaajith

16) Nipun Goel

17) Rishi Kalra

18) Soham Das

19) Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai

20) Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy

While announcing the JEE Main result for Session 1, NTA said, "NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained for each session of examinees are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0."

NTA scores are not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but Normalised scores. The second edition of the exam will be held in April.

