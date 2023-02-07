Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2023: Twenty candidates score perfect 100 percentile in January edition; know toppers here

    JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency announced the JEE Main toppers, along with the JEE Main Results 2023. In the BE and BTech papers of the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 result, as many as 20 candidates scored a 100 NTA score.

    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the January edition's Paper 1 JEE Main 2023 exam results. Also, the National Testing Agency announced the JEE Main toppers on Monday, February 6, along with the JEE Main Results 2023. In the BE and BTech papers of the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 result, as many as 20 candidates scored a 100 NTA score. Out of 20 JEE Main toppers 2023, 14 candidates from the General category, four from OBC-NCL, one from General EWS, and one from Scheduled Caste.

    According to the testing agency, the NTA scores of approximately 50 candidates have been withheld as they are being investigated. These candidates' cases are being heard separately by a Committee. Their NTA Scores will be announced once the Committee has completed its report. Paper 1 (BE / BTech) attendance was 95.80 per cent across the country. According to NTA, this is the highest JEE Main exam attendance percentage since the examination began.

    JEE Main Results 2023: Know the list of toppers who scored perfect 100 percentiles

    1) Abhineet Majety

    2) Amogh Jalan

    3) Apurva Samota

    4) Ashik Stenny

    5) Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary

    6) Deshank Pratap Singh 

    7) Dhruv Sanjay Jain

    8) Dnyanesh Hemendra Shinde

    9) Duggineni Venkata Yugesh

    10) Gulshan Kumar

    11) Guthikonda Abhiram

    12) Kaushal Vijayvergiya

    13) Krish Gupta

    14) Mayank Son

    15) N.K.Vishwaajith

    16) Nipun Goel

    17) Rishi Kalra

    18) Soham Das

    19) Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai

    20) Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy

    While announcing the JEE Main result for Session 1, NTA said, "NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained for each session of examinees are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0."

    NTA scores are not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but Normalised scores. The second edition of the exam will be held in April.

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Registration process to commence from February 7; know key dates, other details

    Also Read: HBSE 2023: BSEH releases revised date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exam; check Haryana Board schedule here

    Also Read: TBJEE 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, important dates

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
