    JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Registration process to commence from February 7; know key dates, other details

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration will commence on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application deadline is March 7, 2023. Candidates would have until 9:00 pm on the deadline to submit their JEE Main 2023 applications.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 6:56 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin accepting JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registrations on February 7, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the JEE Main April Session by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Following the NTA's official information bulletin, Session 2 registration will commence on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The deadline for applications is March 7, 2023. Candidates would have until 9:00 pm on the deadline to submit their JEE Main 2023 applications.

    JEE Main 2023: know how to apply

    1) Visit the JEE Main portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    2) Key in the required details to complete the registration

    3) With the new details, log in again 

    4) Complete the application process

    5) Upload the necessary documents 

    6) Pay the application fees and preview the JEE Mains application form

    7) Submit, and download the JEE Mains application form for further use

    JEE Main 2023: know important dates for the JEE Main April Session

    1) February 7, 2023 - Registration process to commence

    2) March 7, 2023 (9 PM) - Deadline to apply

    3) March's third week - Exam city slip

    4) March's last week - Exam admit card

    5) April 6 to April 12, 2023 - Exam Schedule 

    6) Answer keys - to be announced 

    7) JEE Main Result - to be announced

    The Session 2 exam for JEE Main 2023 will be held from April 6, 2023, to April 12, 2023, according to the NTA schedule. Candidates who desire to take the JEE Main entrance exam, and those who have previously taken the January Session, are eligible to apply.

    NTA is scheduled to announce the JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 1. On the official website, candidates for JEE Main can now access the final answer keys. The result of the January session is expected soon. The NTA will provide a new link for JEE Main Session 2 registrations.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 6:56 PM IST
    HBSE 2023: BSEH releases revised date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exam; check Haryana Board schedule here

    TBJEE 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, important dates

    'Remove all misleading material about eligibility criteria from website': Delhi HC directs DU

    Budget 2023: National digital library for youth to be set up, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

