Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TBJEE 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, important dates

    TBJEE 2023: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2023 application form on its official website at tbjee.nic.in. As per the schedule, the TBJEE 2023 will be held on April 25, 2023. 
     

    TBJEE 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, important dates - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 8:34 PM IST

    The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2023 application form on its official website at tbjee.nic.in. The deadline for submitting an application for Tripura JEE 2023 is February 12, 2023.

    With the Tripura JEE registration window 2023 release, the completion dates have been announced. As per the schedule, the TBJEE 2023 will be held on April 25, 2023. Those interested in engineering, technology, veterinary medicine, agriculture, fisheries, paramedicine, and other professional degree programmes can apply for Tripura JEE 2023.

    TBJEE 2023: know the application fee
    1) General male candidates - Rs 550
    2) SC/ST male candidates - Rs 450
    3) For all females and BPL (male & female) candidates - Rs 350

    TBJEE 2023: know how to apply
    1) Visit the official website, tbjee.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023' link on the homepage
    3) Register and begin the process
    4) Upload all necessary documents
    5) Submit your application
    6) Pay the fee and take a print 

    TBJEE 2023: know important dates
    1) February 1, 2023 - Registration for the TBJEE
    2) February 12, 2023 - Tripura JEE application deadline
    3) February 20, 2023 - Tripura JEE correction window
    4) February 24, 2023 - Deadline for making corrections
    5) April's second week - Tripura JEE admit card 
    6) April 25, 2023 - TJEE exam date
    7) April 28, 2023 - Model Answer key
    8) May 3, 2023 (by 5 PM) - Deadline for receiving feedback
    9) May fourth week - Tentative date of result 
    10) June-July 2023 - Tentative period of the counselling
     

    Also read: 'Remove all misleading material about eligibility criteria from website': Delhi HC directs DU

    Also read: Budget 2023: National digital library for youth to be set up, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Also read: Enrollment in BTech programme down by 10%, lowest in five years: AISHE survey

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 8:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remove all misleading material about eligibility criteria from website: Delhi HC directs DU - adt

    'Remove all misleading material about eligibility criteria from website': Delhi HC directs DU

    Budget 2023: National digital library for youth to be set up, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman - adt

    Budget 2023: National digital library for youth to be set up, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Enrollment in BTech programme down by 10%, lowest in five years: AISHE survey - adt

    Enrollment in BTech programme down by 10%, lowest in five years: AISHE survey

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 likely to be released in first week of February; know latest update - adt

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 likely to be released in first week of February; know latest update

    AIBE 17 Admit Card to be released on February 1; know time, steps to download - adt

    AIBE 17 Admit Card to be released on February 1; know time, steps to download

    Recent Stories

    football Meme fest explodes after Man United's Mason Greenwood cleared of all attempted rape and assault charges snt

    Meme fest explodes after Man United's Mason Greenwood cleared of all attempted rape and assault charges

    Deepika Padukone shares Pathaan event designer dress for charity sale vma

    Deepika Padukone shares Pathaan event designer dress for charity sale

    Spotted: Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, and other celebs vma

    Spotted: Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, and other celebs

    Remove all misleading material about eligibility criteria from website: Delhi HC directs DU - adt

    'Remove all misleading material about eligibility criteria from website': Delhi HC directs DU

    football Marcel Sabitzer is Man United's new No.15: A look at other legends who donned iconic shirt number snt

    Marcel Sabitzer is Man United's new No.15: A look at other legends who donned iconic shirt number

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon