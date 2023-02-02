TBJEE 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, important dates

TBJEE 2023: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2023 application form on its official website at tbjee.nic.in. As per the schedule, the TBJEE 2023 will be held on April 25, 2023.

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2023 application form on its official website at tbjee.nic.in. The deadline for submitting an application for Tripura JEE 2023 is February 12, 2023.

With the Tripura JEE registration window 2023 release, the completion dates have been announced. As per the schedule, the TBJEE 2023 will be held on April 25, 2023. Those interested in engineering, technology, veterinary medicine, agriculture, fisheries, paramedicine, and other professional degree programmes can apply for Tripura JEE 2023.

TBJEE 2023: know the application fee

1) General male candidates - Rs 550

2) SC/ST male candidates - Rs 450

3) For all females and BPL (male & female) candidates - Rs 350

TBJEE 2023: know how to apply

1) Visit the official website, tbjee.nic.in

2) Click on the 'Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023' link on the homepage

3) Register and begin the process

4) Upload all necessary documents

5) Submit your application

6) Pay the fee and take a print

TBJEE 2023: know important dates

1) February 1, 2023 - Registration for the TBJEE

2) February 12, 2023 - Tripura JEE application deadline

3) February 20, 2023 - Tripura JEE correction window

4) February 24, 2023 - Deadline for making corrections

5) April's second week - Tripura JEE admit card

6) April 25, 2023 - TJEE exam date

7) April 28, 2023 - Model Answer key

8) May 3, 2023 (by 5 PM) - Deadline for receiving feedback

9) May fourth week - Tentative date of result

10) June-July 2023 - Tentative period of the counselling



