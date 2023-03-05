Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh denotifies 286 schools with zero students enrolments; know details

    Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that approximately 3,000 schools in the state are run with one teacher, 455 schools are run on a deputation basis, and 12,000 teacher positions are vacant. The state has 15,313 government-run schools.

    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    The 286 primary and middle schools in Himachal Pradesh without registered students had been de-notified, and the teaching and non-teaching staff in these establishments would be transferred to institutions with a staff shortage, announced Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Sunday, March 5.

    According to him, approximately 3,000 schools in the state are run with one teacher, 455 schools are run on a deputation basis, and 12,000 teacher positions are vacant. The state has 15,313 government-run schools.

    Thakur said that for schools and colleges with at least ten students for primary, 15 for middle, 20 for high, 25 for senior secondary schools, and 65 for colleges, a set format would be followed, and schools and colleges that did not meet the parameters would be closed.

    The limits are smaller than those at the national ones as Himachal is a hilly state with difficult terrain.

    Irrational teacher deployment has harmed education quality, and Himachal has dropped from fifth to eleventh place in the performance grading index; he continued the next step to rationalise teacher deployment, and a transfer policy would shortly be put into effect.

    Noting that concerns had been raised about the quality of school uniforms provided by the government and the delay in providing them, he added that the government has now decided to transfer funds for uniforms to students via direct benefit transfer to increase transparency.

    He slammed the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government for opening 920 facilities at the tail end of its tenure, claiming that 320 schools were opened to woo voters during the Jai Ram Thakur administration's final six months, which left a debt burden of Rs 86,000 crore.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2023, 4:03 PM IST
