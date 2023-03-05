Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEECUP 2023: Exam dates announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in; registration process to begin soon

    JEECUP 2023: The exam schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) is available on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP exam will be held from June 1 to June 6, 2023.

    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has released the JEECUP 2023 exam dates. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) exam schedule is available on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP exam will be held from June 1 to June 6, 2023. The JEECUP exam will be held for Group A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1-K8, and Group L. The application process will begin soon. 

    It's important to note that there will be no written examinations for Group-1 (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) in JEECUP 2023. Candidates for Group-1 will be chosen based on a merit list compiled from their qualifications, experience, and interests. In addition, an interview for the candidates' aptitude test will be organised. The interview's date, time, and location will be communicated to candidates separately via the official website and newspapers.

    JEECUP 2023: know how to register?
    1) Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
    2) Once the application link has been activated, go to the homepage and click on the JEECUP 2023 application link
    3) Fill out your registration information and sign up for the portal
    4) Log in to your account and fill out the application form with all of the necessary information
    5) Pay the application fees and submit the form online
    6) Save a copy of the completed form for future reference

    SC/ST candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 200, whereas General and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 300 for JEECUP 2023. Candidates sitting for their qualifying exams this year can apply for JEECUP 2023. Additionally, candidates must be 14 years old as of July 1, 2023.

    Candidates interested in appearing for the JEECUP 2023 exam should review the information bulletin for details on eligibility, qualifications, syllabus, exam pattern, general instructions, and more. Candidates should check the official website regularly for updates and announcements regarding JEECUP 2023.

    Also Read: NEET PG 2023: Last-minute important topics, subject to revise

    Also Read: Admission via CUET to only 20 courses this year, Jamia informs UGC

    Also Read: ICAI CA MAY 2023: Application correction window opens on March 4; know how to make changes
     

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
