Central Board of Secondary Education bans use of ChatGPT in classes 10, 12 board exams; check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prohibited using artificial intelligence-based ChatGPT in the upcoming classes 10 and 12 board exams, officials announced on Tuesday, February 14. The board exams for classes 10 and 12 are slated to begin on Wednesday.

Ahead of the examination, the board said, "Mobile, ChatGPT, and other electronic items will not be permitted in the examination hall." According to board officials, using ChatGPT in the exam will amount to using unfair means.

A senior board official said, "Students are not permitted to bring any electronic devices into the exam centre. This includes using the device to access ChatGPT to avoid using unfair means."

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer), launched in November 2022, is capable of generating speeches, songs, marketing copy, news articles, student essays, and human-like text based on the input it receives.

The large language model (LLM) artificial intelligence (AI) system is designed to generate human-like writing by predicting upcoming word sequences.

The exam admits card also includes a cautionary note that reads, "You should not engage in any unethical practice. If you are found, you will be charged with Unfair Means (UFM) Activity and action will be taken under the board's rules."

"Do not believe in fake social media videos and messages. Also, do not spread rumours. You could be charged with using unfair means," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

