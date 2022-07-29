ATMA Result 2022 for July session released; know how to check, top colleges here

The ATMA online test for the July session was held on July 24 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) released the ATMA result on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 5 pm. Candidates can access their results by visiting the official website atmaaims.com. Candidates can view their results by entering their exam number, PID, and password.

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions is held three times a year for admission to MBA, PGDM, PGDBA, MCA, and other postgraduate management courses. Approximately 200 high-ranking institutions across India accept the scores.

Here's how to check the ATMA result 2022:

1) Go to the ATMA website, atmaaims.com

2) Click on ATMA July 2022 result link on the home screen

3) Key in your required login credentials and submit

4) Check the details and download

5) Take a printout

Know the details mentioned on the ATMA result 2022:

After reviewing the ATMA result 2022, candidates must determine whether or not the following information is included.

1) Candidates' name

2) Roll number of the candidate

3) Sectional score

4) Overall score

5) Total scaled score

6) ATMA 2022 Exam date

7) ATMA exam result validation key

Know top MBA colleges accepting ATMA 2022 Result:

1) PUMBA (MBA Pharma Biotech), Pune

2) IBA Bangalore: Indus Business Academy

3) Jaipuria Institute of Management Noida

4) Prin L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool), Mumbai

5) SIES College of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai

6) IMS Ghaziabad: Institute of Management Studies

7) ISBM Pune: International School of Business & Media

8) IPE Hyderabad: Institute of Public Enterprise

9) NDIM New Delhi: New Delhi Institute of Management

10) Jaipuria Institute of Management Lucknow

