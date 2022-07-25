Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KCET 2022: Result to be announced soon; deadline to upload 12th marks ends today

    Those who have yet to submit their marks can do so now and find more information on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

    KCET 2022: Result to be announced soon; deadline to upload 12th marks ends today - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

    Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, is expected soon to release Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Results 2022. According to a KEA official notice, the deadline for uploading class 12th results is Monday, July 25, 2022. Those who have yet to submit their marks can do so now and find more information on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

    KEA has yet to finalise the date and time for the KCET Results 2022. According to the official notice, the link to upload these class 12th marks was activated shortly after the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE 12th Results 2022, were announced.

    The notice clearly states that all students who applied for UGCET 2022 or KCET 2022 but were awaiting the release of their CBSE Class 12th Results 2022 can now upload their class 12th marks on the portal. To upload the grades, follow the steps outlined below.

    Know how to upload class 12th marks:
    1) Candidates must visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'UGCET 2022 Marks Entry Portal Link' on the homepage
    3) On a new page, enter your login id and password
    4) Upload 12th marks for the KCET 2022 exam
    5) Save and then submit

    KCET Results 2022 date and time are also expected to be released soon, as are CBSE and CISCE 12th Results 2022. Earlier reports suggested that the KCET results had been put on hold because the board results had been delayed. Updates on KCET 2022 Results are expected soon after these results are released.

    Also read: IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin on Sep 7; exam to be held on Feb 12

    Also read: AP PGECET 2022: Answer key objection window deadline extended; know details here

    Also read: NEET-PG 2022: Counselling to begin from September 1; know details

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISC Result 2022 Class 12 results declared know toppers pass percentage websites gcw

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results declared; 99.38 pass percentage, girls perform better

    NEET dress code row REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupattas cut sleeves gcw

    After NEET dress code row, REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupattas, cut sleeves

    ISC Result 2022 Class 12 results soon know how to check marks through DigiLocker SMS gcw

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results soon; know how to check marks through DigiLocker, SMS

    ISC Result 2022:Class 12 results likely to be declared today know websites how to check marks and more gcw

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be declared today; know websites, how to check marks and more

    IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin on Sep 7; exam to be held on Feb 12 - adt

    IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin on Sep 7; exam to be held on Feb 12

    Recent Stories

    Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa survives head-on collision with motorcyclist in Calabasas, LA RBA

    Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa survives head-on collision with motorcyclist in Calabasas, LA

    Saudi Arabia to construct sideway skyscraper in Neom desert for USD 1 trillion to house 50 lakh people Report gcw

    Saudi Arabia to construct 'Sideway Skyscraper’ in Neom desert for $1 trillion: Report

    Mika Di Vohti: Who is Akanksha Puri? Actress wins Swayamvar, becomes Mika Singh's future wife RBA

    Mika Di Vohti: Who is Akanksha Puri? Actress wins Swayamvar, becomes Mika Singh's future wife

    Elon Musk had an affair with Google cofounder s wife Check out SpaceX CEO s reply gcw

    Elon Musk had an affair with Google co-founder's wife? Check out SpaceX CEO's reply

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy tequila at Kenny Chesney's concert in California RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy tequila at Kenny Chesney's concert in California

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon