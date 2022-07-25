KCET 2022: Result to be announced soon; deadline to upload 12th marks ends today

Those who have yet to submit their marks can do so now and find more information on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, is expected soon to release Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Results 2022. According to a KEA official notice, the deadline for uploading class 12th results is Monday, July 25, 2022. Those who have yet to submit their marks can do so now and find more information on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA has yet to finalise the date and time for the KCET Results 2022. According to the official notice, the link to upload these class 12th marks was activated shortly after the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE 12th Results 2022, were announced.

The notice clearly states that all students who applied for UGCET 2022 or KCET 2022 but were awaiting the release of their CBSE Class 12th Results 2022 can now upload their class 12th marks on the portal. To upload the grades, follow the steps outlined below.

Know how to upload class 12th marks:

1) Candidates must visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

2) Click on the 'UGCET 2022 Marks Entry Portal Link' on the homepage

3) On a new page, enter your login id and password

4) Upload 12th marks for the KCET 2022 exam

5) Save and then submit

KCET Results 2022 date and time are also expected to be released soon, as are CBSE and CISCE 12th Results 2022. Earlier reports suggested that the KCET results had been put on hold because the board results had been delayed. Updates on KCET 2022 Results are expected soon after these results are released.

